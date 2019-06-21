Trending
Future Prospects

Watch Bubba Watson's son nearly end Brandt Snedeker's season with vicious line drive

By
4 hours ago

On Thursday morning, Brandt Snedeker got off to a solid start at the 2019 Travelers Championship by shooting a two-under 68. On Thursday night, the nine-time PGA Tour winner nearly had his season ended by Bubba Watson. Actually, make that Bubba Watson's son.

Snedeker and Watson, who opened with 69, were involved in a fun game of wiffle ball after their first rounds at TPC River Highland when Caleb Watson hit a vicious line drive off Snedeker. Like his dad, it looks like Caleb has great hand-eye coordination and some serious pop. Check it out:

Of course, Sneds was fine. But these guys might want to use a pitcher's net next time.

Also, Caleb wasn't the only youngster getting some good cracks in. Here's a video from the PGA Tour that shows Bubba getting taken deep by Josh Teater's son, Bain:

In addition to being a two-time Masters champ, Watson is a minority owner of a minor league baseball team, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. Looks like it's never too early to start scouting talent.

PODCAST: Bubba Watson on burritos and getting blocked by Tracy McGrady

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Nice Guys

European Tour pro hits fan in grandstands, treats him to drinks

28 minutes ago
Draft Dreams

Tennessee point guard's NBA Draft party goes from extremely somber to absolutely LIT in a of...

2 hours ago
Va Va Vroom

Asian Tour pro wins $130,000 BMW with wild ace at BMW International Open

2 hours ago
Future Prospects

Watch Bubba Watson's son nearly end Brandt Snedeker's season with vicious line drive

4 hours ago
Hidden Talents

NBA 1st-round pick Dylan Windler is also a golf trick shot artist who had PGA Tour dreams

5 hours ago
Rain Pants

Hannah Green, the leader of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, was very unprepared for the

16 hours ago
Backyard Goals

Marc Leishman knows a lot about golf, but he knows even more about grass

21 hours ago
Nutjobs

Is Max Scherzer the most batsh-t crazy pitcher ever? He's up there

June 20, 2019
Let The Kids Play

Wilson Contreras crushes two homers in three innings, throws up the horns to White Sox dugout

June 20, 2019
All-Time Bonehead Plays

Minor league outfielder forgets score, tosses ball in play into the stands, costs team game

June 20, 2019
Own Goals

The Florida Panthers need to pack up and move to Quebec immediately after getting burned by...

June 20, 2019
Been There

Mia Hamm shared the most relatable golf moment ever

June 19, 2019
Hello Darkness My Old Friend

This photo just made Georgian center Goga Bitadze everyone's favorite NBA Draft prospect

June 19, 2019
364 Days Until Hockey Tryouts

Real-life human reenacts 'Happy Gilmore' "gotta toughen up" scene at real-life batting cage

June 19, 2019
Memory Lane

LeBron James' "The Block" turns 3, and it's as spectacular as ever

June 19, 2019
Fight Club

Another beautiful summer week, another vicious parent brawl at a youth baseball game

June 19, 2019
Phil Being Phil

Phil Mickelson shares his first "Phireside with Phil" video and please, God, let there be more...

June 19, 2019
Viral Videos

This compilation of Gary Woodland high school basketball highlights set to the "Rudy" theme is...

June 19, 2019
Related
The LoopEuropean Tour pro hits fan in grandstands, treats h…
The LoopTennessee point guard's NBA Draft party goes from e…
Golf News & ToursTony Romo takes another WD at esteemed Northeast Am…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection