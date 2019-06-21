Watch Bubba Watson's son nearly end Brandt Snedeker's season with vicious line drive

On Thursday morning, Brandt Snedeker got off to a solid start at the 2019 Travelers Championship by shooting a two-under 68. On Thursday night, the nine-time PGA Tour winner nearly had his season ended by Bubba Watson . Actually, make that Bubba Watson's son.

Snedeker and Watson, who opened with 69, were involved in a fun game of wiffle ball after their first rounds at TPC River Highland when Caleb Watson hit a vicious line drive off Snedeker. Like his dad, it looks like Caleb has great hand-eye coordination and some serious pop. Check it out:

Of course, Sneds was fine. But these guys might want to use a pitcher's net next time.

Also, Caleb wasn't the only youngster getting some good cracks in. Here's a video from the PGA Tour that shows Bubba getting taken deep by Josh Teater's son, Bain:

In addition to being a two-time Masters champ, Watson is a minority owner of a minor league baseball team, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. Looks like it's never too early to start scouting talent.

PODCAST: Bubba Watson on burritos and getting blocked by Tracy McGrady

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP