U.S. Open 2019 Leader Board

Up-to-the-minute leader board and other scoring information for the 2019 U.S. Open Championship, June 13-16, 2019, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

2019 U.S. Open Viewer's Guide: TV Schedule & Live Streaming Guide | Every Hole at Pebble Beach Course Tour | Top 13 Picks To Win At Pebble Beach | U.S. Open Frequently Asked Questions | Live Blog From Pebble Beach | More U.S. Open Coverage

The U.S. Open has finally arrived and with it comes an abundance of fascinating storylines to follow as the championship unfolds. First among them is whether Brooks Koepka, the two-time defending champion, can join Willie Anderson as only the second golfer to win the U.S. Open title in three straight years. It's pretty heady stuff when you consider he also has won the last two PGA Championships for a total of four major titles in his last eight major starts. As his golf game grows, so does his confidence as you can hear by the way he's taking no prisoners when talking to the press about his place in the golf world.

Meanwhile, the return to Pebble Beach has made many nostalgic about Tiger Woods' remarkable 15-stroke victory on the Monterey Peninsula in 2000. (Has it really been 19 years?!?) Woods talked about it during his Tuesday press conference , and crowds following him so far this week aren't forgetting it either . It's allowed us all to reminiscence and even recall the craziest story of all regarding Woods nearly running out of golf balls during his third round.

As is the case at every U.S. Open he plays until he wins (or doesn't), Phil Mickelson's quest for the career grand slam will always be intriguing to follow. This year will mark Mickelson's 28th start in a U.S. Open, an event he's finished second in six times. The last time the Open was at Pebble in 2010, he finished T-4, a second-round 66 getting him into contention but matching 73s on the weekend keeping him from begin victorious. Of course, Mickelson has had plenty of success at Pebble, winning the PGA Tour stop here five times, including last February.

And then there is, of course, the story of Pebble Beach itself. The picturesque course is hosting the U.S. Open for the sixth time, appropriately enough as it celebrated it's 100th year in operation. The images that players and spectators will see throughout the week are captivating in their own right and will make for a magnificent backdrop to watch the major championship unfold.

RELATED: U.S. Open 2019 - 9 sneaky picks at Pebble Beach | How Pebble Beach became the USGA's crown jewel

Pinterest Dom Furore

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS