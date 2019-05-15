Bubba Watson on burritos, getting blocked by Tracy McGrady, and the real reason he was rooting for Tiger Woods at the Masters

On the Monday morning of the 2019 PGA Championship , Bubba Watson was nowhere near Bethpage Black. Instead, the two-time Masters champ appeared at Travelers Championship media day, a testament to how much that tournament has meant to the three-time winner's career, and how much that event has grown in stature in recent years. I was appreciative that Bubba showed up ready to talk—and bearing gifts for those in attendance in the form of various sweets from his Pensacola candy store. (Side note: Bubba, if you bring any of those rainbow sour belts to Bethpage, please let me know because I already went through a couple of bags.)

My chat with Watson spanned from his thoughts on the atmosphere at Bethpage Black to his favorite burrito spots in Augusta National. We also discussed how he handled his green jacket the two years following his Masters victories, that time he got blocked (fouled?) by Tracy McGrady, and the real reason (well, one of the reasons) he was rooting for Tiger Woods to win that 15th major.

Plus, Ryan Herrington joined Sam Weinman and I from Bethpage Black. On the eve of the year's second major championship, we discussed the soggy course conditions, some last-minute PGA sleeper picks , and the best media center desserts that don't involve Bubba's candy. Please have a listen: