Golf Digest PodcastMay 15, 2019

Bubba Watson on burritos, getting blocked by Tracy McGrady, and the real reason he was rooting for Tiger Woods at the Masters

By
David Cannon

On the Monday morning of the 2019 PGA Championship, Bubba Watson was nowhere near Bethpage Black. Instead, the two-time Masters champ appeared at Travelers Championship media day, a testament to how much that tournament has meant to the three-time winner's career, and how much that event has grown in stature in recent years. I was appreciative that Bubba showed up ready to talk—and bearing gifts for those in attendance in the form of various sweets from his Pensacola candy store. (Side note: Bubba, if you bring any of those rainbow sour belts to Bethpage, please let me know because I already went through a couple of bags.)

RELATED: Our 13 best bets to win the PGA Championship

My chat with Watson spanned from his thoughts on the atmosphere at Bethpage Black to his favorite burrito spots in Augusta National. We also discussed how he handled his green jacket the two years following his Masters victories, that time he got blocked (fouled?) by Tracy McGrady, and the real reason (well, one of the reasons) he was rooting for Tiger Woods to win that 15th major.

Related: Catch up on all the Golf Digest Podcasts

Plus, Ryan Herrington joined Sam Weinman and I from Bethpage Black. On the eve of the year's second major championship, we discussed the soggy course conditions, some last-minute PGA sleeper picks, and the best media center desserts that don't involve Bubba's candy. Please have a listen:

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursFantasy Golf Podcast: Can Kevin Kisner keep it goin…
Golf News & ToursBrandel Chamblee says Tiger Woods "got the least ou…
Golf News & ToursFantasy Golf Podcast: Is it Kevin Chappell's time i…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection