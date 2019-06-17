Trending
Oh No!

Watch Auburn inexplicably throw away ANOTHER game, this time in the College World Series

By
2 hours ago

This time last week, the Auburn baseball team was dancing its face off after scoring 13 runs in the first inning against North Carolina. The Tigers eventually won the game by the very football score of 14-7, punching their ticket to their first College World Series since 1997. All was well.

On Sunday, the Tiger train kept on rolling in Omaha, where Auburn jumped out to a 4-1 lead on its first opponent, fellow SEC foe Mississippi State. The Tigers scored two runs in the second, one in the fourth and one more in the eighth after the Bulldogs scored their first run in the sixth. Heading into the top of the ninth, with a three-run lead, Auburn was poised to notch it's first win in the CWS in 22 years. I think you know where this is going.

RELATED: No one has ever wanted a free baseball less than this Chicago Cubs fan

The Bulldogs began the bottom with the ninth with a double, then after recording an out they got a walk to put runners on first and second. Another doubled followed by a fielder's choice quickly made the game 4-3, but with two outs, Auburn was still in the driver's seat. With only a runner on second, the Tigers then got the ground ball to third base they needed. For some reason though, Mississippi State baserunner Elijah MacNamee ran from second to third, crossing paths with Auburn third baseman Edouard Julien. Had Julien just tagged him, the game was over, but he hesitated and decided to throw to first instead. Disaster:

We could debate all day on what the right move, and easiest move, was here for Julien: tag the runner or throw to first. Either way, one of them is going to be a game-ending out, so it's unfair to say "just tag the guy!" when he chose to make a routine throw he's made thousands of times in his life. He just made a bad throw, which may have been because of the distraction MacNamee was in front of him. It clearly screwed with Julien, who took one too many steps as he gathered to throw. Auburn went on to lose 5-4 just three batters later.

Making this play all the more painful was the fact that this is not the first time in the last two months that Auburn has shockingly thrown away a baseball game. Last month, during the SEC Tournament, the Tigers had a game won against LSU, again in the bottom of the ninth. Then this happened:

Of course, Auburn went on to make the College World Series, making this game a distant memory. But still, that's twice the Tigers have completely forgotten how to play baseball in two of the biggest baseball games of their lives. Luckily, the CWS is double elimination, so Auburn isn't done yet. But now another loss ends the Tigers magical run, when a victory over MSU would have put them that much closer to advancing. They'll face Louisville in an elimination game on Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Omaha. Let's hope this doesn't come back to haunt them.

RELATED: This is it, this is the worst first pitch in Major League Baseball history

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Wow

There's nothing like winning your state championship on a triple play

2 hours ago
Oh No!

Watch Auburn inexplicably throw away ANOTHER game, this time in the College World Series

2 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

Beanballs are stupid and pointlessly violent, and should be outlawed

3 hours ago
U.S. Open

Gary Woodland's putting coach burned social-media hater hard after Woodland's U.S. Open win

3 hours ago
Two-sport Athletes

U.S. Open 2019: Kirk Hinrich ended Gary Woodland's basketball career, according to Gary...

14 hours ago
Reunited

U.S. Open 2019: Here's the heartwarming moment Amy Bockerstette, the star of the viral video...

14 hours ago
Golf Odds

Brooks Koepka opens as overwhelming Open Championship favorite

15 hours ago
Happy Father's Day!

Watch Tiger Woods tell a funny story about his son making fun of his putting

a day ago
Player Quirks

U.S. Open 2019: Brooks Koepka revealed the bizarre secret to his powers—and it will blow your...

June 15, 2019
Just Knock It In

U.S. Open 2019: Jason Dufner took an alarming amount of time to hit this 18-inch (!!) putt

June 15, 2019
Tour Life

PGA Tour pro reveals he lies to Uber drivers about his job, draws funny responses from fellow...

June 15, 2019
Bad Optics

The Boston Bruins are absolutely crushing their Stanley Cup victory party. Wait, what?

June 15, 2019
Wild times at Pebble

U.S. Open 2019: 15 things that caught our eyes—and ears—the first two rounds at Pebble Beach

June 14, 2019
U.S. Open 2019

U.S. Open 2019: If you drank every time Fox referenced the marine layer, you'd be dead already

June 14, 2019
We The Forest

Plant Guy just wants to give Kawhi Leonard this plant

June 14, 2019
Modern Miracles

Nick Van Exel checks in from the golf course, lets the world know he just discovered ice...

June 13, 2019
Back in the Saddle

Just-discovered-hockey guy returns for incredible Stanley Cup Finals encore

June 13, 2019
Jokeville, USA

Another minor league team lost on what may be the worst rule change in the history of American...

June 13, 2019
Related
Best In GolfGary Woodland's U.S. Open-winning gear: The champ's…
The LoopThere's nothing like winning your state championshi…
The LoopWatch Auburn inexplicably throw away ANOTHER game, …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection