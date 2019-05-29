Trending
This is it, this is the worst first pitch in Major League Baseball history

A Chicago White Sox employee of the month managed to conjure some of music's biggest names on Tuesday night. Move over, Mariah Carey. See ya, Carly Rae Jepsen and even the great 50 Cent. Of course, when you're compared to this talented triumvirate in terms of tossing a baseball, it's not quite as impressive.

RELATED: Luckily for the Browns, Baker Mayfield is more accurate with a football

This is it, people. This is the worst first pitch in Major League Baseball history. It happened before the White Sox hosted the Kansas City Royals and it is so bad, that you'll want to watch it again. And again. Check it out:

First off, wow. Second, it's OK to laugh because no one, not even that photographer was hurt.

“The camera is okay. I’m okay. I’m just shocked,” White Sox team photographer Darren Georgia told NBC Sports Chicago. “I honestly didn’t even see it coming.”

Phew. And he even got this photo before getting plunked.

To avoid further embarrassment, we won't reveal the name of the White Sox employee. Although, someone claiming to be her daughter did her no favors:

If it were me, I'd be in witness protection by now.

RELATED: NBA player and former pitching prospect throws awful first pitch

