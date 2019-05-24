Trending
When Sports Attack

Auburn baseball literally throws away SEC Tournament victory

By
an hour ago

I spend a great deal of my time thinking about sports thinking about losing. That's what happens when you root for teams like the Mets and Dolphins and find yourself pulling for Tommy Fleetwood on the weekends. I think about whether it's better to put up a fight—to go toe-to-toe all game long only to have deserved glory swiped from you at last possible moment—or whether it's better to never show up at all. On one hand, you have the moral victory, and on the other you can just turn off the game in third inning and go live your life.

I still haven't decided which hurts less to be honest, but on Thursday afternoon Auburn baseball—who also crashed out of the College World Series like this last summer—provided yet another compelling case for Team Just Walk Away. Viewer discretion is advised (unless you're Bama fan, in which case happy birthday and Merry Christmas):

The horror show begins in the bottom ninth of this all-Tiger SEC Tournament matchup. Leading 3-2 with LSU runners on second and third, Auburn is in a bit of jam, but it's nothing that a ground ball or two can't fix. Then the unthinkable happens. Auburn's pitcher puts one in the dirt. The catcher blocks it to hold the runner at third, but loses sight of the ball and, in his desperate attempt to find it, accidentally kicks it down the first-base line. Seemingly in slow motion, the tying run comes into score as Auburn's first baseman comes sliding over and, with plenty of time to work with, rushes a throw that squirms by the catcher (AGAIN!), bouncing agonizingly toward the Auburn dugout as LSU walks off the whole damn enchilada.

RELATED: Man falls asleep at College World Series, ESPN sends reporter to make sure he's alive

So yeah, I've spent some time thinking about this loss too. There's no moral to this story. There's no justice or justification, despite what LSU fans might tell you. There's just pain. A dark, all-consuming cloud of hurt that can be dulled by with booze, Advil, sex, sleep, and time, but will never, ever heal. I have no wisdom to impart and my shoulder is not one to cry on, but I can say this: Next time you meet someone who says they don't watch sports, think twice before calling them the idiot.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Tour Life

The Canadian Open will feature a "Caddie Lounge" that might even make PGA Tour pros jealous

40 minutes ago
When Sports Attack

Auburn baseball literally throws away SEC Tournament victory

an hour ago
Signature Moves

Kevin Na shares vintage clip of him walking in a putt at the U.S. Open, and it's spectacular

3 hours ago
NFC North Chug-Off

Matt Stafford shows Aaron Rodgers a proper beer chug, improves awful record against the...

3 hours ago
MLB

Joey Votto channels Alex Noren with odd-looking pre-swing routine, promptly strikes out

4 hours ago
Viral Videos

Klay Thompson's look of disgust after learning Kemba Walker made All-NBA over him is classic

20 hours ago
18

Peyton Manning torments Andy Roddick with video of him walking nine at Sweetens Cove

21 hours ago
Enough Is Enough

Gary Thorne just sounds straight up depressed calling the latest Yankees homer

21 hours ago
Cold Takes

Danny Kanell sends out awful tweet about marijuana, might want to sit the next couple plays...

a day ago
Bash Bros

Lonely Island's new Netflix special reimagines Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire as Bay Area MCs

a day ago
Pros Are Just Like Us! (Sort of)

European Tour pro gets worst lie in bunker ever, probably should have just taken an unplayable

a day ago
LANGUAGE!!!!!

Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill hates the shift more than kids hate broccoli

May 23, 2019
Here We Go

Shockingly, the guy who will wear O.J. Simpson's number for the Bills this season has a take...

May 22, 2019
Innovation

The only way to get to the 14th tee at the Made in Denmark is through a beer tent

May 22, 2019
T-Shirt Game Strong

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera's fire T-shirt at practice is a nod to Harold Varner III's head...

May 22, 2019
But Why?

Why on earth are the St. Louis Blues fans belting out 'Take Me Home, Country Roads'?

May 22, 2019
Gambling

Extremely obscure PGA Championship bet would've netted a six-figure payday for one gambler, to...

May 21, 2019
Well Played

Dustin Johnson gave a priceless response when asked about completing "the runner-up Grand...

May 21, 2019
Related
The LoopBig Papa-to-be swings for gender-reveal fences, str…
The LoopArgentinian journalist attempts to recreate Ronaldo…
The LoopFrench Open ball boy collides with player mid-match…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection