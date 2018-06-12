Watch Auburn get eliminated from College World Series in most heartbreaking way imaginable

On Monday night, Auburn and Florida played each other with a trip to the College World Series on the line, which was evident based on how hard each team was playing. In the end, it was a wild pitcher's duel that featured some heart attack-inducing plays for both fanbases, none worse than the final play of the game, one that sent the Tigers home in the most heartbreaking way imaginable.

With the game tied 2-2 in the bottom of the 11th, no outs and nobody on base, Florida's Austin Langworthy lined a pitch to right field of Auburn relief pitcher Cody Greenhill. Off the bat, it didn't appear like a walk-off homer, until it got closer to the fence, where Auburn right fielder Steven Williams leapt to rob Langworthy's liner and keep the Tigers alive. Well, he tried at least:

If you find yourself crying for this poor kid this morning, we don't blame you. What a gutting way to end his season, but thankfully, not his college career, as Williams is only a freshman. Plenty of time to redeem yourself, kid!

Williams shouldn't feel too bad, because a few major leaguers have produced similar gaffes. Here's Wil Myers allowing an Evan Gattis fly ball to center field hit his glove and his head before leaving the park in 2015:

And here's Peter Bourjos literally losing his entire glove and giving up a homer to Carlos Santana in 2013:

And who could forget Jose Canseco pulling off only like the seventh stupidest move of his life with this one:

You're not alone Steven, besides the fact that your error came in an elimination game that decided who advanced to the College World Series. Sorry, didn't mean to pour it on.

