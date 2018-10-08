Trending
Let Your Freak Flag Fly

Washington Capitals fan attends banner-raising ceremony...in his own living room

By
26 minutes ago

We don't get to say this very often, but it's pretty good time to be Washington Capitals fan. They won finally the Stanley Cup, Ovi came back from summer vacation alive (and with his liver intact), and they hung seven on the Bruins during last week's season opener. Will it all come crashing to an unceremonious, gut-wrenching end? Absolutely it will, but until that fateful day, Caps fans are savoring their newfound mojo, especially Twitter user and mustache aficionado Max Walsh, who held his very own banner raising ceremony in his living room on Friday. Check it out:

RELATED: Hockey Chick flashes entire Washington Capitals team mid-Stanley Cup lap

Accompanied by his dog and friend, both bedecked in full Caps gear, and blasting Queen to the proverbial rafters, Walsh, with the help of a DIY string pulley system, slowly raised his 2018 Stanley Cup Champion dish towel above the mantle, where it will proudly reside for the rest of recorded time...or at least until Thursday, when the Caps face off against the Golden Knights in a very early Stanley Cup rematch. Sorry honey.

In other Caps news, Tom Wilson is still a psychopath and currently serving a 20-game suspension for trying to turn Oskar Sundqvist into the Headless Horseman IN A PRESEASON GAME. What a feel good story this team is, amirite?

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Daggers

The 5 worst bad beats of the weekend in college and pro football

6 minutes ago
Let Your Freak Flag Fly

Washington Capitals fan attends banner-raising ceremony...in his own living room

26 minutes ago
Viral Videos

Stephen Curry hits absurd over-the-head half-court shot, reminds us there's no point to the...

an hour ago
Monday Superlatives

Red Sox Fans are the High Anxiety, Joyless Fan Base of the Week

2 hours ago
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Giants lose on a last-second, 60-plus yard field goal

2 hours ago
First-World Problems

Tim Tebow is more upset than Nick Saban that Alabama students aren't showing up to home games

October 5, 2018
Gambling

Sportsbooks are "getting crushed" on NFL over bets thanks to offensive explosion

October 5, 2018
Falcon Punch

Rams run safe QB sacking drill, Ndamukong Suh responds by punching tackling dummy into next...

October 5, 2018
Well Played

PGA Tour pro has fun with his name by adding punctuation marks on his golf bag

October 5, 2018
Friendly Wagers

Brewers fans get one step closer to free beer following Game 1 win over the Rockies

October 5, 2018
Highlights

Amateur scampers out of way of Louis Oosthuizen shot, makes for bizarre up-and-down

October 4, 2018
The Match

Tiger says he and Phil will 'beat each other's brains in' in first ad for 'THE MATCH'

October 4, 2018
Good Times

Tyrrell Hatton says "messy" Ryder Cup celebration left him asleep "next to the toilet"

October 4, 2018
Phil Being Phil

Phil Mickelson does not sound confident about Phil Mickelson's chances at the Safeway Open

October 4, 2018
Chip Off the Old Block

Conor McGregor Jr. already has his old man's walk down like a boss

October 4, 2018
Annoying Texts

Annoying NFL Texts: Does Eric Reid's signing signal an opening for Colin Kaepernick?

October 4, 2018
Rich Guy Stuff

Most expensive whiskey on earth sells for more than the cost of your soul

October 3, 2018
Money-Makers

Safeway Open Odds: PGA Tour caddies and expert handicappers predict winners in season opener

October 3, 2018
Related
The LoopWatch Mark Hamill surprise a bunch of Star Wars ner…
The LoopThe Minnesota Vikings are the talk of 2nd grade - G…
The LoopMike & Mike took the One Chip Challenge and Damien …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection