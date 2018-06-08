Trending
Legends

Alex Ovechkin had a pretty strong night with the Stanley Cup

By
7 hours ago
2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Five
Ethan Miller

Well, it actually happened. Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals finally won the Stanley Cup. And while that's incredibly painful to write out as a New York Rangers fan, you couldn't help but smile for the Great 8 on Thursday night when he lifted the greatest trophy in sports and screamed his lungs out as he often does.

RELATED: Golf course superintendents, avert your eyes. Alex Ovechkin is on the tee

If you know anything about Ovi, you know the real good stuff was going to come off the ice in the postgame celebration, as is tradition for any team that wins the Cup. But when Ovi finally got his hands on it, in VEGAS of all places, you knew the after-party was going to be special, and it started off with a BANG when the team was still on the ice.

The flash seen 'round the world kicked off a party of epic proportions that is really just getting started considering Ovi & co. have a whole year with Lord Stanley. We felt it was only right to round up all the videos in one spot for ya. Here's some of the better moments from Thursday night, and likely well into Friday morning. It may not be happy hour yet, but get some beers, get some whatever and enjoy:

Loading

View on Instagram

Loading

View on Instagram

Loading

View on Instagram

Loading

View on Instagram

Loading

View on Instagram

Loading

View on Instagram

Thoughts and prayers to the Cup, which is about to see some shit in the coming months.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Legends

Alex Ovechkin had a pretty strong night with the Stanley Cup

7 hours ago
Celebrity Golfers

Stephen Curry wraps up NBA Finals MVP with several strong rounds of golf

9 hours ago
Father's Day Fútbol

Looks like Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. got his right foot from his dad

10 hours ago
Stanley Cups

Hockey Chick flashes entire Washington Capitals team mid-Stanley Cup lap

11 hours ago
Tacos For Everyone

Here's how you can score those sweet free tacos Kevin Durant just won everybody

June 7, 2018
NFL

Terrell Owens turns down Hall of Fame invitation, which is equal parts brilliant, egotistical,...

June 7, 2018
Creative

Justin Thomas' fantasy football league has a last-place punishment that's way better than your...

June 7, 2018
Moving On

Olympic gold medalist and Tiger-ex Lindsey Vonn is dating PK Subban now

June 7, 2018
Yakety Sax

Watch the Reds and Rockies combine for the worst 20 seconds of baseball in history

June 7, 2018
Well Played

Golden State Warriors TV station pulls an all-time troll job on the Cavs ahead of Game 3

June 7, 2018
Nothing Gold Can Stay

IHOP is dropping "pancakes" from its name and we don't know who to trust anymore

June 6, 2018
Highest-Paid

Tiger Woods leads list of five golfers on Forbes' 100 highest-paid athletes ranking

June 6, 2018
Tiger Shark

Tiger Woods goes full Bond-villain, pulls up to U.S. Open in $20 million yacht

June 6, 2018
Man Crush

Tiger Woods' biggest fan might be a fellow PGA Tour pro

June 6, 2018
Love At First Sight

Missed Connection: The Padres fan who caught a foul ball in her beer and chugged it last night

June 6, 2018
2018 U.S. Open

NHL ref, cancer survivor, and total legend qualifies for 2018 U.S. Open

June 6, 2018
True Heroism

One man's desperate race to save his drone is the most dramatic thing you'll watch all week

June 5, 2018
For The Rest Of Us

Father's Day gift ideas for fathers who aren't very good

June 5, 2018
Related
The LoopPhiladelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux scores ep…
The LoopKings defenseman Drew Doughty is going to wish he h…
The LoopBrian Boyle scores 100th career NHL goal, immediate…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection