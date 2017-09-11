U.S. runs away with Walker Cup, Europe's unknown star and a Tiger sighting: What you missed this weekend

Welcome to the Dew Sweeper, your one-stop shop to catch up on the weekend action from the golf world. From the professional tours, trending news, social media headlines and upcoming events, here's every golf-related thing you need to know for the morning of Sept. 11.

Walker Cup: U.S. routes Great Britain and Ireland

For diehards, the Walker Cup is like Christmas morning: an anticipated, spirited celebration that's over before it begins. A sentiment on display at Los Angeles C.C., as the United States steamrolled Great Britain and Ireland to recapture the cup by an absurd 19 to 7 margin.

Thanks to winning eight of the 12 opening matches on Saturday, the Americans had a chance to close the door early during Sunday morning foursomes, doing just that to extend the lead to 11 to 5. Stewart Hagestad, a member at the club, secured the deciding point for the U.S. in the afternoon.

“To have the final point to clinch the Walker Cup, on my home course, in front of all my friends and family, is pretty special,” Hagestad said. “I think I'm going to have to take some time and sleep on this and let it marinate.

Maverick McNealy, on the precipice of his professional career, went 4-0 during the matches, as did Doug Ghim and Collin Morikawa. The American total equalled the most points ever scored in a Walker Cup, and the second widest margin of victory in the history of the event.

Golf's next big thing?

Many European pundits consider Matthew Fitzpatrick the game's next big thing. A belief that will be further fueled by his win at the Omega European Masters.

Turning in a 14-under total at Switzerland's picturesque Crans-sur-Sierre, Fitzpatrick battled Scott Hend in sudden death. Surviving a missed four-footer from Hend on the second playoff hole, Fitzpatrick ultimately knocked off the Australian with a par on the third for the W. It's his fourth career Euro victory, and moves him just outside the world top 30.

Though he's been a professional for four summers, Fitzpatrick is still very much a young gun, turning 23 at the start of September. With a shockingly-straight iron prowess and a sound short game to boot, it's easy to fall in love with the Englishman's skill. Fitzpatrick's far from a finished product, particularly given his lack of length off the tee, but—with courses slowly beginning to combat distance with accuracy—Fitzpatrick's aptitude should translate well, no matter the venue.

He doesn't have the hype and hoopla of the sport's other rising stars, yet there's no doubting Matthew Fitzpatrick will be a common leader board sight for years to come.

Lexi races away at Indy Motor Speedway

Lexi Thompson literally and figuratively took a victory lap in Indianapolis this weekend. With Lydia Ko following apart on the back nine at Brickyard Crossings Golf Club—the course with four holes inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway—Thompson was able to cruise to a four-shot win at the inaugural Indy Women in Tech Championship. It is the second victory of the year for Thompson to go along with five runner-up finishes, including the controversial loss at the ANA Inspiration in April. The W maintains her first-place standing in the Race to the CME Globe.

More importantly, Thompson celebrated the triumph in style, hopping in a Corvette Stingray to take a spin on the world famous race track. The 22-year-old also kissed the bricks and doused herself in milk per tradition, although she seemed to regret the latter. "I feel really gross," Thompson admitted.

While a dairy drizzle is not for everyone, if Thompson continues her play down the closing stretch, she'll be in line for a champagne shower as the tour's season-ending points winner. A ritual we're sure Thompson can get behind.

Tiger takes in tennis

Though he recently received the green light to resume practicing, we're still months away from seeing Tiger Woods inside the ropes. Conversely, the 41-year-old is making public appearances again following his Memorial Day arrest, a promising sign of his physical and mental health. His last outing came in New York: On Friday, the 14-time major winner watched Rafael Nadal from the Spaniard's box at the U.S. Open.

This isn't the first appearance at Flushing Meadows for Woods, taking in a Nadal match in 2015. Better yet, while tennis matches tend to be buttoned-up affairs, Woods showed up in his Raiders gear. Given the frequency of his silver-and-black ensembles, don't be surprised if the man has a new Sunday wardrobe choice when he returns in 2018.

A good walk spoiled

One's enjoyment on the course should not be predicated by score. Reasonable and sagacious advice, but easier said than done. This is especially true during a club championship, a date circled on many calendars. Fall short in the tournament, it's a round that can haunt you for an entire year.

Pressure that may explain why this poor bastard, in a video from former NFL kicker Josh Scobee, went nuclear.

Jeff Sluman famously said, "Sometimes a club just has to die." But we're pretty sure this qualifies as equipment genocide.

