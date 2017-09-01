Trending
Tiger Style

Today in questionable golf attire: Tiger Woods' sleeveless T-shirt and gym shorts

By
7 hours ago

Lost in all the breathless reaction to Tiger Woods' announcement that he was cleared to practice his short game was his outfit of choice in the accompanying video. Granted, none of this is entirely new to Woods. We've seen him in sleeveless Ts at the gym, and posing with random fans, and we've recently seen him in even less formal attire when diving for lobsters (plus, there was . . . actually, never mind).

But this was different. This was Woods in a muscle T and Oakland Raiders shorts on some semblance of a golf course (more on that in a second). And one can't help but wonder if Woods' massive style influence, which once spawned a mock turtleneck golf-shirt phase, might inspire a new straight-from-the-bench-press motif at your local club.

Eh, probably not. For starters, although Woods has done much of his real practice as a member of Medalist Golf Club near his Jupiter Island, Fla., home, this video appears to have been taken on his backyard practice area, where he could presumably practice in a Speedo and goggles and no one could say a word.

Related: An unauthorized history of Tiger Woods' jeans

Plus, even if it was at a real golf course, Woods would have the distinct excuse of being Tiger Woods, which is probably good enough to shut up everyone from an uptight greens chairman to rival Denver Broncos fans. The rules are indeed different for some people, so let's review when this look might be appropriate for you.

A) When you've won 14 major championships.

B) When it's in your backyard.

C) When you once dominated the sport and have now resumed hitting measly half wedges for the world to dissect in painstaking detail.

D) All of the above.

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
College Football

The 8 funniest Lee Corso moments on College Gameday

4 hours ago
Tiger Style

Today in questionable golf attire: Tiger Woods' sleeveless T-shirt and gym shorts

7 hours ago
Celebrity Golfers

If these are actually Maury Povich's golf clubs, they're amazing

7 hours ago
Tour Life

Bubba Watson had a day that Boston sports fans can only dream of

8 hours ago
Style

Wesley Bryan's bold new Taco Bell belt is a sight to behold

10 hours ago
Viral Videos

UCONN football gets mocked for over-practicing its victory formation during first game

10 hours ago
Viral Video

Joey Votto hits home run for child battling terminal cancer

August 31, 2017
Tour Life

Raymond Floyd puts spectacular Hamptons house on the market for $25 Million

August 31, 2017
NBA

Kevin Durant spends an unsettling amount of time playing Rory McIlroy PGA Tour

August 31, 2017
Rising Stars

LaMelo Ball's new $395 signature basketball shoes could make him ineligible

August 31, 2017
The Future

The iPhone 8 is rumored to have several new features, maybe even some of these

August 31, 2017
Continuing Education

Dad crashing daughter's grad school classes is only funny thing to come out of Hurricane...

August 31, 2017
The Loop

Andrew "Beef" Johnston hitting the gym hard made one golf legend's day

August 31, 2017
NSFW

Giancarlo Stanton is in a new music video -- and it's probably NSFW

August 31, 2017
Big Ballers

The new reality show featuring Lonzo Ball & LaVar Ball actually looks pretty interesting

August 31, 2017
NERD Alert!

You need to see Ian Poulter's wall decorated with yardage books throughout the years

August 31, 2017
Well Played

Golden Tate is really proud of the fantasy football team name he came up with

August 31, 2017
U.S. Open

Roger Federer continues to win at life, holds U.S. Open practice at Central Park

August 31, 2017
Related
The LoopEarl Woods made an eerie prediction about Tiger on …
The LoopNew documentary on Tiger Woods' affair probably…
The LoopWatch Harold Varner III recreate Tiger's incred…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection