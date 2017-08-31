Tiger Watch4 hours ago

Tiger Woods posts video of short game practice after being cleared by doctors

Tiger Woods has made plenty of headlines this summer, and few of them have been positive. But recently, there have been signs that the 14-time major champ is in much better shape than the night he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Almost all of these public appearances send the Internet into a tizzy, but nothing gets people as riled up as seeing TW with a club in his hand. On Thursday, Woods provided the world with one of his famously random videos of him working on his game:

Naturally, social media is going wild. "Dr. gave me the ok to start pitching," is all some of us need to declare the Big Cat back, but let's all temper our expectations. The last time we saw Woods in a tournament, he was withdrawing from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in February after posting an opening round 77. The week before that, he carded rounds of 76 and 72 to miss the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open. Still, its always good to see Tiger getting some reps in, especially after the few months he's had.

