Tiger Woods5 hours ago

Reports: Tiger Woods nude pics have golfer, former girlfriend threatening legal action

By
Ross Kinnaird

Tiger Woods and ex-girlfriend Lindsey Vonn are contemplating legal action against a tabloid website after the publication released nude photos of the former couple, according to multiple reports.

Vonn, an Olympic skier who dated Woods for three years, was a victim of a phone hack, which is believed to be the conduit for how the site obtained the pictures.

“It is an outrageous and despicable invasion of privacy for anyone to steal and illegally publish private intimate photos,” a spokesperson for Vonn said to People.

Woods' lawyer, Michael Holtz, has threatened to sue the site if the photos aren't removed, according to multiple reports. When contacted by Golf Digest, Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg, referred to this as a personal matter and that he and the golfer had no comment.

This is the latest incident in a forgettable summer for Woods, who was arrested in May for driving under the influence.

“As I previously said, I received professional help to manage my medications,” Woods said in a recent statement. “Recently, I had been trying on my own to treat my back pain and a sleep disorder, including insomnia, but I realize now it was a mistake to do this without medical assistance.”

The 14-time major winner remains sidelined from golf as he recovers from his fourth back surgery.

—Additional reporting from Tim Rosaforte

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

Tiger Woods drops to his lowest world ranking ever

Golf News & Tours

Tiger Woods won't attend his Quicken Loans National event this weekend

Golf News & Tours

Golf: Tiger's Toughest Sell

Golf News & Tours

Mark O'Meara paints gloomy picture on Tiger Woods' condition

Golf News & Tours

Steve Stricker on Tiger Woods: "Don't think he's doing that well physically"

Related
Golf News & ToursGolf: Tiger's Toughest Sell
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods drops to his lowest world ranking ever
Golf News & ToursMark O'Meara paints gloomy picture on Tiger Woo…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection