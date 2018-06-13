U.S. Open 2018: Why all of America should root for Beef (And it's not because of this aggressive towel)

On a day when all Americans are entitled to a free taco from Taco Bell thanks to a recent Golden State Warriors win, Arby's announced a similar promotion. Only it involves roast beef sandwiches and Andrew "Beef" Johnston winning this week's U.S. Open. Beef is a lovely bloke , but at 300-to-1 odds, we're not counting on cashing in.

No matter how the affable Brit plays this week, though, he's already won the award for most interesting/aggressive towel at Shinnecock Hills:

We're getting the meat sweats just looking at that thing.

Anyway, if Beef does pull off the unlikely win this week, Arby's will be handing out free bacon, beef n' cheddar sandwiches on July 4. May the best Beef man win.

