Andrew "Beef" Johnston qualifies for U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills

In addition to screams of "Tiger" and "Phil" at this year's U.S. Open, you can expect another name to be yelled far and wide by New York golf fans at Shinnecock Hills: BEEF!

For a third consecutive year, Andrew "Beef" Johnston made it through a sectional qualifier at Walton Heath Golf Club in England. And he punched his ticket for the season's second major with ease, earning co-medalist honors with James Morrison.

Last year, Johnston made three eagles, including a hole-in-one to earn a spot in the U.S. Open. He finished T-42 at Erin Hills after finishing T-54 at the previous U.S. Open at Oakmont.

RELATED: Complete guide to all U.S. Open Sectional Qualifiers

Beef also qualified for a New York-area major in 2016, the PGA Championship at Baltusrol. And to say the crowds following him -- then at the height of "Beefsanity" -- were crazy is underselling it as Scott Piercy expressed frustration playing in his group.

Good luck to whomever is paired with the affable Brit this time around.

RELATED: Why Beef's biggest fans at last year's Open were a U.S. foursome

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS