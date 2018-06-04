U.S. Open 20184 hours ago

Andrew "Beef" Johnston qualifies for U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills

By
Richard Heathcote

In addition to screams of "Tiger" and "Phil" at this year's U.S. Open, you can expect another name to be yelled far and wide by New York golf fans at Shinnecock Hills: BEEF!

For a third consecutive year, Andrew "Beef" Johnston made it through a sectional qualifier at Walton Heath Golf Club in England. And he punched his ticket for the season's second major with ease, earning co-medalist honors with James Morrison.

Last year, Johnston made three eagles, including a hole-in-one to earn a spot in the U.S. Open. He finished T-42 at Erin Hills after finishing T-54 at the previous U.S. Open at Oakmont.

RELATED: Complete guide to all U.S. Open Sectional Qualifiers

Beef also qualified for a New York-area major in 2016, the PGA Championship at Baltusrol. And to say the crowds following him -- then at the height of "Beefsanity" -- were crazy is underselling it as Scott Piercy expressed frustration playing in his group.

Good luck to whomever is paired with the affable Brit this time around.

RELATED: Why Beef's biggest fans at last year's Open were a U.S. foursome

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursTony Romo fails to make it past U.S. Open local qua…
Golf News & ToursAndrew "Beef" Johnston qualifies for U.S. Open than…
Golf News & ToursU.S. Open 2018: The top 13 picks to win at Shinneco…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection