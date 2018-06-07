Here's how you can score those sweet free tacos Kevin Durant just won everybody

Kevin Durant had a strange Wednesday night in Cleveland. Between putting up 43 points in a pivotal Game 3 victory and getting triggered by a heckler who literally just yelled "UT's butt", KD also won free Taco Bell for all of America by almost single-handedly willing the Warriors to an NBA Finals road win:

Per Taco Bell's "Steal A Game, Steal A Taco" promotion (which you may remember the Warriors cashing in last year as well), now every single taco-loving soul in the great US of A is entitled to some gratis ground "beef" in the form a single Doritos Locos Taco. To claim your food poisoning prize, all you have to do head down to your local Taco Bell on Wednesday, June 13th between 2 and 6pm.

Just be prepared for a scene from The Day After Tomorrow 2 , however, because America loves nothing more than free crap, no matter how crappy. Just ask the millions (seemingly) of pizza idiots who lined up outside Little Caesars around the midwest for a free Hot N'Ready after the 16-seed UMBC Retrievers took down the 1-seed Virginia Cavaliers back in March:

But don't worry, the fun doesn't stop there. You may even get the chance to this in line for hours for a second free taco on June 20th if Golden State wins game four on Friday night and sweeps the series, which they almost definitely will.