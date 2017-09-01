Wesley Bryan's bold new Taco Bell belt is a sight to behold

In April, Wesley Bryan went to Taco Bell to celebrate his first PGA Tour win. In June, he signed an endorsement deal with his beloved fast-food chain and started wearing Taco Bell belts adorned with the restaurant's logo. But for September, he's introducing an even bolder look.

Bryan's latest Taco Bell belt features a bunch of tacos. Have a look:

We see what you did there, PGA Tour.

That belt is. . . something else. Props to Bryan for pulling it off, and for finding a matching shirt.

PODCAST: Wesley Bryan talks about his go-to Taco Bell order and making Jim Nantz cringe

