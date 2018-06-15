U.S. Open 2018: Justin Thomas watched some of the golf on Friday afternoon -- and didn't particularly like what he saw

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- After trudging through a wet and windy morning at Shinnecock Hills and posting a hard-fought round of even par, Justin Thomas plopped down on a couch somewhere to watch a little of the action from Friday afternoon at the U.S. Open. He didn't particularly like what he saw.

With the sun coming out and the wind dying down later in the day, scoring conditions improved dramatically. And Justin joked about Mother Nature's mood swing on Twitter:

Of course, Thomas played alongside Dustin Johnson, who managed a 67 to grab a four-shot lead and an eight-shot edge over the man he just replaced atop the Official World Golf Ranking. The good news for Thomas is that the nice weather is supposed to continue for the rest of the tournament. If he's going to catch DJ, he's going to have to start making birdies fast.