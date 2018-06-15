SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — Not sure if you heard, but it was windy on Thursday at Shinnecock. The conditions made for some brutal scores, none higher than a 92 from Scott Gregory, who admirably faced the music after his round and explained what went wrong . While he was the only one to join the exclusively bad 90s club , he was not alone in his struggles, as the likes of Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day and Rory McIlroy all shot rounds of 78 or worse. Overall, the field averaged 76.5.

One marquee name stood tall though, that name being Dustin Johnson, who rolled into Shinnecock Hills off his 18th career PGA Tour victory at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Johnson posted a one-under 69 in the high winds, hitting 10 of 14 fairways and making four birdies and three bogeys. The round put him in a four-way tie for first with Ian Poulter, Scott Piercy and Russell Henley. The world No. 1 will be back at it early Friday morning alongside Woods (+8) and Justin Thomas (+4).

Speaking of that wind, it's expected to be much calmer on Friday, which could give way to a much better day for scoring. We'll keep you posted on (hopefully) all the red numbers from a potentially fun day at the U.S. Open, if there is such a thing.

10:18 a.m.: Thomas knocks in his birdie to get to three over for the tournament, good enough for T-14. Impressive stuff after starting with a bogey on his first hole that could have been a double, and then an 18-foot par save at the 11th.

Johnson nearly topped his bunker hole-out from Thursday with another one at the 17th, but it just lips out and he takes his par to stay at three under. Tiger two putts from 40 feet to remain at seven over, 10 back of Johnson.

10:13 a.m.: Johnson's tee shot at the par-3 17th finds a bunker left of the green, where he'll look to scramble for par for the ninth time in 12 tries so far this week. After a long conversation with caddie Joe LaCava, Woods strikes a 7-iron that finds the front of the green about 40 feet from the hole.

Thomas shot was the best of the bunch, sticking to five feet just left of the hole. He'll have that to get to three over.

Haven't mentioned Rafa Cabrera Bello in a bit, but we should. The Spaniard just turned in three-under 32:

Might not see a better back nine than that on Friday. Cabrera Bello is now in solo fifth, even par for the tournament.

10:04 a.m.: Thomas hits a good putt, but it wouldn't catch the left edge. Judging by his reaction, he knows that one hurts, but he's still just six off the lead at four over.

After stalking his birdie look from both sides, Johnson drains it, moving to three under to take the solo lead. He remains bogey-free and continues to look locked in. Woods pours one in right after him to get back to seven over. Good hole from the duo in some tough conditions, as the rain is really coming down now.

10:00 a.m.: Woods' wedge lands about 20 feet past the hole and sucks back to six feet for birdie. Needs that as he's currently tied for 85th and the U.S. Open cut is top 60 and ties. Still early, of course.

Johnson's approach was a good one as well, and he'll face a seven-footer to take the solo lead. From a green side bunker, Thomas plays a low runner that stops 12 feet below the hole.

9:54 a.m.: Tiger's drive was the only of the group's to miss the fairway, but he advances his second back in the fairway and leaves himself 98 yards to the hole. Johnson, even with all his length, had 312 yards left to reach the green and laid up with an iron. Thomas went for it with a 3-wood and rolled it into one of the bunkers left of the green.

9:41 a.m.: Tiger plays a sport bunker shot to four feet and saves his par, while Johnson and Thomas two putt for their pars. On to the par-5 16th, a big opportunity for the trio to get one back.

Despite a clear weather forecast, it's beginning to rain pretty hard and the temperature is beginning to drop, giving Friday an Open Championship feel. So much for a beautiful week of weather at Shinnecock.

9:36 a.m.: Woods hits the fairway at the 15th, then badly misses the green and leaves his second in a bunker. Back-to-back bogeys would not be ideal. Meanwhile, Johnson and Thomas each find the green with their approach shots.

A few groups a head, the trio of Spaniards are making their way to the 17th green. Can you guess which one has made a move? It's Rafa Cabrera Bello, who has played his first seven holes in two under without making a bogey. He's in a tie for fifth at one over, while he's fellow countrymen, Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia, are a combined +19 and may be headed for an early exit.

9:24 a.m.: Tiger's par effort comes up short, and he falls back to eight over. Johnson makes his uphill seven footer as he continues to stroke it well and limit the damage. Thomas gets up-and-down for par from the bunker to stay at four over.

9:21 a.m.: As a group, there was a little bit of momentum building for Johnson, Woods and Thomas. Leave it to the 14th hole to bring that to a screeching halt. Thomas was the only one to find the fairway, and he still has work to do for par after hitting his second shot into a front right green side bunker. Woods and Johnson both missed the fairway badly and hacked out, Johnson just short of the green and Woods 144 yards from the pin. He did knock that one to 20 feet and will have a good look at par. Johnson's third shot comes up about eight feet short of the hole.

9:07 a.m.: Johnson goes before Thomas and clips a chip to tap-in range, avoiding a bogey. Huge with the long par-4 14th awaiting. Thomas' bunker shot went well past the hole, put he makes the speedy comeback putt for birdie to get back to four over. Quite an eventful first few holes for the world No. 2. Woods two-putts for par and stays at seven over.

A few nine-hole scores have been posted, the best coming from the young Sam Burns, a one-over 36 on Shinnecock's back nine that puts him at two over for the championship. The former LSU standout flashed some of his potential during the Florida swing earlier this season, finishing T-8 at the Honda Classic and T-12 at the Valspar. In April, he notched his first win on the Web.com Tour at the Knoxville Open, carding three straight rounds of 65 after a first-round 72. Now, on the biggest of stages, he finds himself T-10 through 27 holes.

9:00 a.m.: Woods leaves his 136-yard approach shot well under the hole, but will have an uphill look for birdie from 20 feet. A couple yards ahead, Johnson comes up well short and spins it off the green. First mistake we've seen from him this morning.

8:55 a.m.: With the tees up and the wind at their backs at the 13th, Johnson and Woods each smartly play irons into the middle of the fairway, leaving themselves a wedge into a back hole location. Thomas went bold, pulling out the driver and taking a shot at the green. His drive ended up in the front bunker, a great spot to blast one out close and capitalize on his risky decision.

8:43 a.m.: Thomas and Woods each hit their third shots tight after two wayward drives off the tee. Woods' was from 73 yards and Thomas' from off the back of the green on the right side. Looks like they'll both escape with par. Woods remains at seven over and Thomas at five over. Johnson also makes par to stay in a tie for the lead.

Back at the 10th, Jason Dufner stripes one down the middle and puts his approach to five feet, leading to an opening birdie. Dufner moves to one under overall, one back of Johnson and Henley. As expected, there's birdies to be had early on Friday morning.

8:41 a.m.: After a surprisingly decent day with the driver on Thursday, Tiger pulls it out for the first time on Friday and pumps it miles to the left, leaving him no angle to the 12th hole's back pin location. He hacked his next out well short and right hoping to give himself an angle to get one close and save a par.

Johnson continues to cruise along, finding the fairway off the tee and hitting his second to 30 feet. He'll have a little wait as Thomas and Woods each try and hit their third shots to a makable range for four.

8:30 a.m.: Woods hits a baby draw into the par-3 11th green and leaves him self a left-to-right 20-footer that ran out of speed. Two-putt par to remain at one under on the day, seven over for the tournament. Thomas' drive was well left of the green, and his second rolled 18 feet past the hole. But he was able to avoid a bogey-bogey start by making that for par to stay at five over.

Johnson, the last to putt after a beautiful tee shot, banged in his birdie, giving him two consecutive birdies at the par-3 11th. He moves into a tie for the lead once again at two under.

8:22 a.m.: Oh boy. You can't be mad at a birdie, but Woods' 2-footer caught the lip of the cup and toilet-bowled in. Nervy, but a one under start is a one under start. I'll be here all day with this type of analysis, by the way.

Johnson's birdie effort just slid by and he cleans it up for par, keeping now just one back of Henley, who made his first bogey of the day at the difficult par-4 14th. Thomas avoided a double-bogey by rolling in a six-footer for bogey, dropping him to five over. Woods is at seven over.

8:10 a.m.: Woods hits a wedge past the hole and spins it back to tap-in range. There is no way he can miss that one ... right? Stay tuned. Meanwhile, Johnson's ball finds the green about 17 feet from the cup, while Thomas faces a tough up-and-down from off the back of the green.

8:02 a.m.: The marquee morning group of Tiger, DJ and JT are off, and they each hit irons off the tee, none further than Woods, whose ball caught the slope and rolled all the way to the bottom of the hill. That was large, 307 yards to be exact, leaving him with 99 yards to a front pin location. Now, if he could only make a putt.

7:45 a.m.: Russell Henley opens his round with a birdie at the par-4 10th and a par at the tricky par-3 11th to grab the solo lead early on Friday morning. Now he heads to the gauntlet of holes 12 through 14... well, as I typed that, he drains his second birdie of the day at the 12th to get to three under. Just hand him the trophy now! Kidding.

Here are your Round 2 hole locations from the USGA:

Stay tuned as we get closer to DJ, Tiger and JT teeing off on the 10th at 8:02 a.m.