U.S. Open 2018: Is Shinnecock Hills tougher than Oakmont? One U.S. Open participant tells us

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- Through two days, Shinnecock Hills has wreaked havoc on the world's best golfers. Well, most of the world's best golfers. The world's best golfer is faring pretty well.

But a mix of sloping greens, healthy fescue and yes, a lot of wind, have made this famed Long Island course nearly as frustrating to deal with as the area's infamous traffic. So how does Shinnecock stack up against Oakmont, another historic U.S. Open venue widely considered the toughest test in golf?

We asked tour pro Mike Miller, who joined us after missing the cut at the difficult track. Miller was playing in his second U.S. Open with his first coming at, you guessed it, Oakmont in 2016. Miller also discussed his career since I covered him as a high school star and shared an embarrassing hole-in-one story. Plus, Golf Digest writers Joel Beall and Christopher Powers joined me from Shinnecock to break down the first two rounds and discuss if Dustin Johnson is a lock to win a second U.S. Open title in three years. Please have a listen:

