U.S. Open 2018: Henrik Stenson's reaction to finding out he dropped an F-bomb on live TV was priceless

By
2 hours ago

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- The 2018 U.S. Open is so difficult that players are still making bogeys after their rounds are over.

Following a four-over-par 74, Henrik Stenson stopped by the Sky Sports set to do an interview with Sarah Stirk -- but he didn't realize the cameras were rolling. In mentioning that he had just dropped an F-bomb somewhere else, Stenson dropped another F-bomb before being told he was on live TV. And his reaction was priceless:

"Please don't swear," Stirk said. "We are live on air, Henrik."

You couldn't have told him that 10 seconds earlier? Poor guy. Playing a fast-and-firm burnt-to-a-crisp Shinnecock Hills was tough enough.

In any event, Stenson still has a great chance to capture a second major title on Sunday when he'll start the final round just two shots off the lead. And if he does, he'll probably be just a tad more careful at his winner's press conference.

