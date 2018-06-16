Trending
Gambling

U.S. Open 2018: Why Phil Mickelson's crazy penalty had gamblers cashing in

By
4 hours ago
SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 16: Phil Mickelson of the United States smiles on the third green during the third round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.
Ross KinnairdSOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 16: Phil Mickelson of the United States smiles on the third green during the third round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- Leave it to Phil Mickelson, a man who has never been shy about his penchant for placing the odd wager or three, to single-handedly determine the outcome of a U.S. Open prop bet.

By now, you've probably seen Mickelson's meltdown on Shinnecock Hills' 13th hole on Saturday, and heard his explanation that hitting a moving golf ball is a strategy he's thought about utilizing before (Classic Phil). But you probably didn't realize that the disastrous hole caused a lot of money to change hands in Vegas.

You see, the over/under for highest score by a player on a single hole at this week's U.S. Open was set at 9.5. And despite the carnage seen up to that point in the tournament, no one -- not even Scott Gregory, who shot 92 on Thursday -- had carded worse than a 9 on any one of Shinnecock's holes. Until Phil.

After missing a bogey attempt and realizing his ball was going to roll off the front of the green where he'd already played his fourth shot from, Mickelson raced around the hole and swatted at his ball while it was still moving. He then marked. Missed his next putt and tapped in on his eighth stroke, but the two-shot penalty for hitting a moving ball turned the score into a 10.

If you had the under, that's a pretty bad beat. But if you had that sweet, sweet over, you got a pretty generous gift from Saturday's birthday boy.

RELATED: This Phil Mickelson story about betting on boxing is fantastic

(h/t The Action Network)

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Whoops

U.S. Open 2018: Henrik Stenson's reaction to finding out he dropped an F-bomb on live TV was...

2 hours ago
Gambling

U.S. Open 2018: Why Phil Mickelson's crazy penalty had gamblers cashing in

4 hours ago
Random Daggers

U.S. Open 2018: Jets fan sees Sam Darnold, screams "J-E-T-S!" in tour pro's backswing

7 hours ago
Random Connections

U.S. Open 2018: Daniel Tosh is ticked at whoever cost his nephew a two-stroke penalty at the...

11 hours ago
User Error

The time I crashed a drone into a tree at Shinnecock (which is hard to do)

12 hours ago
The U.S. Open

U.S. Open 2018: FOX learns the downside of enhanced audio as mics catch vulgar conversation...

14 hours ago
Gambling and golf

Paul Azinger, Phil Mickelson and a spirited gambling game of Hammer, with no shortage of trash...

June 15, 2018
Golf Pals

Steve Kerr was pleasantly surprised to get a congratulatory text from Tiger Woods

June 15, 2018
Paradise City

U.S. Open 2018: The oddest, most-Hamptons ephemera from around Shinnecock Hills

June 15, 2018
Celebrity Golfers

"Entourage" star Jerry Ferrara on his golf obsession, playing with Wayne Gretzky and why Tom...

June 14, 2018
Viral Videos

The most dominant force in sports is this 6-foot-10 kid playing on an 8-foot hoop

June 14, 2018
Good Boy

Doggo Jeter interrupts minor-league baseball game to play fetch

June 14, 2018
Summer Vacation Advice

How to pack light for summer travel without being gross

June 14, 2018
Savagery at Shinnecock

U.S. Open 2018: 9 images that show how brutal Shinnecock Hills is playing on Day 1

June 14, 2018
U.S. Open

U.S. Open 2018: 21 things harder in golf than Shinnecock's Thursday conditions

June 14, 2018
Father's Day 2018

10 boozy Father's Day gifts for the golf dad in your life

June 14, 2018
U.S. Open

U.S. Open 2018: Tour pro walks away with a 9 after hitting 14th green in three

June 14, 2018
Refresher

U.S. Open 2018: 11 U.S. Open terms you might need to know this week

June 14, 2018
Related
The LoopMasters odds: Our 7 favorite prop bets for the 2017…
Golf News & ToursVegas oddsmaker Jeff Sherman on handicapping Tiger …
The LoopStephen Curry's Web.com Tour debut prompts a full l…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection