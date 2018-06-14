Trending
U.S. Open 2018: 21 things harder in golf than Shinnecock's Thursday conditions

Ross Kinnaird(Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y.—It's nowhere near the Massacre at Winged Foot, but whatever comfortability the U.S. Open field enjoyed last summer at Erin Hills has been dumped in the Long Island Sound. The morning wave at this year's championship came out on the business end of Shinnecock Hills in Round 1, with one player making nine after hitting the green in three, another failing to break 90 and the field (as of writing) averaging a whopping 77.4 strokes.

Which makes us wonder: where does it ranking on golf's hardship spectrum? The list is short, but distinguished.

Getting on Augusta National

Getting on Shinnecock

Getting to Shinnecock

You've heard about the traffic, yes?

Making an eagle

Making an albatross

Making Jason Dufner smile

That one is a stoic bastard.

Outdriving Rory McIlroy

Outdriving Dustin Johnson

Outdriving any pro not named Zach Johnson

Let's be honest, he'd still fly it a mile by you.

Hitting a 1-iron

Hitting driver off-the-deck

Hitting a shot that doesn't embarrass you to your core

Maybe that's what the President means when he calls golf an aspirational sport.

Playing a long par 3

Playing a long par 4

Playing behind Patrick Cantlay and Jason Day

Unless you enjoy six-hour rounds, that is.

Finding your ball in gorse

Finding your ball in the woods

Finding a ball in your bag after you've already lost a baker's dozen

You won't, making a trudge to the pro shop, the ultimate walk of shame.

Sinking a 30-footer

Sinking a 15-footer

Sinking a 5-footer with money on the line

Especially tough when, deep in your soul, you know you have no chance of making it.

