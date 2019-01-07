Trending
Vigilante Justice

UFC fighter Polyana Viana beats robber to pulp, puts him in chokehold until police arrive

By
18 minutes ago

Pro Tip scumbags of the world: Stop trying to rob Polyana Viana. According to MMA Junkie, on Saturday night the UFC strawweight was sitting outside of her apartment in Rio de Janeiro waiting for a cab when a stranger approached her. The man first asked for the time (classic) before threatening her with a "gun" and telling her to hand over her phone. First mistake, last mistake, as they say.

Instead of screaming for help or giving up her phone, Viana's fired up the ol' confrontation engine. "He was really close to me. So I thought, ‘If it’s a gun, he won’t have time to draw it.’ So I stood up. I threw two punches and a kick." says Viana, describing what happened next. "He fell, then I caught him in a rear-naked choke. Then I sat him down in the same place we were before and said, ‘Now we’ll wait for the police.’”

Neither that nor the fact she emerged entirely unscathed and only discovered her assailant's "gun" was a cardboard cut-out after the incident is the most remarkable part of this story, however. The most remarkable part is that this is NOT EVEN THE FIRST TIME IT'S HAPPENED.

UFC 227 Weigh-ins
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

RELATED: This brutal women's MMA knockout will have you popping Tylenol like Tic Tacs

While living in Belem in Northern Brazil a few years earlier, Viana says she was attacked by two men on a motorcycle, who also demanded her phone. The same means were met with the same end though—her fist. After realizing they had bit off more than they wanted to chew, the bikers fled and Viana left with nothing more than a broken umbrella.

Viana is currently unbooked, but given these vigilante displays, we can't imagine Dana White will let her sit on her knuckles for long.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Vigilante Justice

UFC fighter Polyana Viana beats robber to pulp, puts him in chokehold until police arrive

18 minutes ago
Bounced Out

The 9 cruelest ricochets in sports history

3 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

Don't let your child grow up to be an NFL kicker

8 hours ago
Sentry Tournament of Champions

Golf Channel's Jim Mackay on how Phil Mickelson's superstition changed numbers

21 hours ago
Oops

Uber driver picks up Melvin Gordon, talks football with Melvin Gordon, has no idea it's Melvin...

January 5, 2019
Keep Your Eyes Peeled

Davis Love III offers free BBQ (among other things) for help recovering son's stolen truck

January 5, 2019
Say What Now?

Switzerland coach Christian Wohlwend outdid himself with this hilariously questionable quote

January 5, 2019
Building A House

LaVar Ball shows off silky jump shot...just kidding he bricked or airballed seven in a row

January 5, 2019
Weird News

Burger King bathroom survivor sues after having free lifetime Whopper privileges taken away

January 4, 2019
Chuck Being Chuck

Charles Barkley's latest "guarantee" would bring great joy to Golden State Warriors haters

January 4, 2019
The Great Flagstick Wars

The internet's best reactions to Bryson DeChambeau putting with the pin in

January 4, 2019
Television

Sounds like golf fans are going to need some time to get used to Golf Channel’s new graphics

January 4, 2019
Good Cop, Bad Cop

Golf cop Joel Dahmen now going after the NBA for not enforcing rules

January 4, 2019
WTF?!

Refs make worst non-call in NBA history, get bailed out by James Harden's incredible shot

January 4, 2019
Synergy

Golden Knights have a Topgolf light show now, continue to be the best franchise in sports

January 3, 2019
DJ Being DJ

Dustin Johnson and his caddie spent the entire off-season studying golf's new rules (Kidding!)

January 3, 2019
Random Daggers

Rory McIlroy's jab of Brian Harman is vintage short guy on short guy crime

January 3, 2019
Bozos

NFL scout offers the hottest Antonio Brown take yet, promptly gets roasted

January 3, 2019
Related
The LoopSupermodel Adriana Lima crashes swanky runway show …
The LoopSuper well-adjusted soccer fan gets team's jersey t…
The LoopListening to Kirk Cousins at training camp is like …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection