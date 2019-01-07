UFC fighter Polyana Viana beats robber to pulp, puts him in chokehold until police arrive

Pro Tip scumbags of the world: Stop trying to rob Polyana Viana. According to MMA Junkie , on Saturday night the UFC strawweight was sitting outside of her apartment in Rio de Janeiro waiting for a cab when a stranger approached her. The man first asked for the time (classic) before threatening her with a "gun" and telling her to hand over her phone. First mistake, last mistake, as they say.

Instead of screaming for help or giving up her phone, Viana's fired up the ol' confrontation engine. "He was really close to me. So I thought, ‘If it’s a gun, he won’t have time to draw it.’ So I stood up. I threw two punches and a kick." says Viana, describing what happened next. "He fell, then I caught him in a rear-naked choke. Then I sat him down in the same place we were before and said, ‘Now we’ll wait for the police.’”

Neither that nor the fact she emerged entirely unscathed and only discovered her assailant's "gun" was a cardboard cut-out after the incident is the most remarkable part of this story, however. The most remarkable part is that this is NOT EVEN THE FIRST TIME IT'S HAPPENED.

While living in Belem in Northern Brazil a few years earlier, Viana says she was attacked by two men on a motorcycle, who also demanded her phone. The same means were met with the same end though—her fist. After realizing they had bit off more than they wanted to chew, the bikers fled and Viana left with nothing more than a broken umbrella.

Viana is currently unbooked, but given these vigilante displays, we can't imagine Dana White will let her sit on her knuckles for long.