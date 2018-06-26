This brutal women's MMA knockout will have you popping Tylenol like Tic Tacs

If you think you're having a shit week, take solace in the fact that you aren't Jessica Forslund Reis, who got absolutely laid the hell out at the 2018 Senior European Championships in Bucharest, Romania last Wednesday. KOs happen all the time, and aren't always worth their own dedicated blurb, but trust us, this one—courtesy of a vicious head kick from Finnish fighter Jenni Kivioja—is as merciless as they come:

Woof, we feel woozy just watching that, and apparently the rest of the MMA world did too, with many calling it the most violent head kick KO since Holly Holm effectively ended Ronda Rousey's career with one swing of the ol' left boot . Reis was obviously knocked out of the tournament—unlike NFL doctors, we NFL fans know a concussion when we seen one—but shockingly Kivioja went on to fight in two more matches in the next 48 hours, per the IMMFA's apparently Fight Club -inspired tournament set up.

In closing, we'd like to remind all you kids reading at home to always wear your helmets and never, under any circumstances, mess with this woman.