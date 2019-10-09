Trending
Married to the Game

Tyler Lockett discusses his virginity in new poetry book, is most disciplined dude in the NFL

By
6 hours ago
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Otto Greule Jr

OK. We want to preface all this by saying it doesn't matter to us what anyone chooses to do in their own bedroom (as long it's consensual, of course.) It's none of our business and, even if it were, we're all for you doing you...even literally, if that's what floats your boat. This week, however, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett decided to go public with a pretty big piece of personal info, and, well, um, let's just say it:

He's a virgin.

Promoting his new poetry book Reflections—which explores Lockett's celibacy in greater depth, among other things—Lockett made the admission on the Adam Schefter Podcast on Wednesday, saying, "I have a girlfriend and she understands what I’m about and loves God as well. She’s cool with being able to wait until marriage. So, for me, as long as somebody understands what they’re getting into and respects it, that’s all that matters."

RELATED: Cam Newton takes page out of Costanza playbook, gives up sex to make "mind stronger"

Obviously, this is surprising for a 27-year-old professional athlete in the year of 2019, but it also reveals something else about Lockett: He's is far and away the disciplined dude in the NFL. Staying at home as a middle linebacker on the read option is tough, but this is another level. Plus, if the mind of celibate George Costanza is any indication, Lockett's ability to breakdown coverages should be damn near unrivaled.

All joking aside, though, it's good to see that NFL players don't feel culturally obligated to act like multi-million dollar Marines at every second of every day anymore. Instead of posting deadlifts to IG and wearing watches that Russian oil barons can't afford during games, Lockett is writing poetry, addressing issues of mental health and probably studying a whole bunch of tape in order to keep his mind off, uh, other things. It's working too. Lockett currently leads the Seahawks in receiving, reeling in 30 balls for 323 yards and three TDs this season, including this Santonio Holmes-esque grab on last week's edition of Thursday Night Football:

Maybe Costanza was on to something after all...

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Viral Video

Eddie Pepperell is like Guy Fieri with talent, evidenced by this video of the golfer reviewing...

4 hours ago
Married to the Game

Tyler Lockett discusses his virginity in new poetry book, is most disciplined dude in the NFL

6 hours ago
Gambling

Our sure-thing, stone-cold lock, college football/golf cross-sport parlay of the week: Ok,...

6 hours ago
NC-17

Drew Doughty checked in with the most NSFW goal celebration of all time against the Calgary...

8 hours ago
Break Stuff

The Philadelphia Flyers new rage room should see HEAVY use this season

10 hours ago
Fantasy Busts

OJ Howard makes sick one-handed catch as Rays game, shows his fantasy owners that he does in...

10 hours ago
HandshakeGate

Richard Sherman said Baker Mayfield didn't shake is hand. The lie detector determined that was...

October 8, 2019
Memory Lane

PGA Tour caddie shares adorable letter—and poem—he wrote to Fred Couples as a kid

October 8, 2019
Gronk TV

Rob Gronkowski is now a Fox football analyst, what could possibly go wrong?

October 8, 2019
The Grind

Kevin Na’s epic walk-in putt, a Tiger Woods and Jimmy Fallon treasure hunt, and the PGA Tour's...

October 8, 2019
Karma's a Female Dog

Nick Bosa plants flag in Baker Mayfield's corpse

October 8, 2019
Lost In Space

Freddie Kitchens sounds like a guy who has absolutely no idea what he is doing

October 8, 2019
Humble Pie

Tampa Bay Rays jack three homers off Zack Greinke, who makes $9 million more than their entire...

October 7, 2019
Hope Hurts the Most

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: SMU rides again

October 7, 2019
Big Man On Campus

Your one-week college football star of the week: Cincinnati's social media manager wins the...

October 7, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Astros-Yankees is the perfect baseball series

October 7, 2019
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Dak Prescott is still going to get PAID, and that's just...

October 7, 2019
Potty Mouth

The camera man who captured this hilarious chirp from Montreal Canadien Max Domi deserves a...

October 6, 2019
Related
Best In GolfNike’s two new ADG Jordan Shoe styles add variety t…
The LoopEddie Pepperell is like Guy Fieri with talent, evid…
Golf News & ToursAs captain's picks loom, Ernie Els tries not to put…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection