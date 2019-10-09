Tyler Lockett discusses his virginity in new poetry book, is most disciplined dude in the NFL

OK. We want to preface all this by saying it doesn't matter to us what anyone chooses to do in their own bedroom (as long it's consensual, of course.) It's none of our business and, even if it were, we're all for you doing you...even literally, if that's what floats your boat. This week, however, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett decided to go public with a pretty big piece of personal info, and, well, um, let's just say it:

He's a virgin.

Promoting his new poetry book Reflections —which explores Lockett's celibacy in greater depth, among other things—Lockett made the admission on the Adam Schefter Podcast on Wednesday, saying, "I have a girlfriend and she understands what I’m about and loves God as well. She’s cool with being able to wait until marriage. So, for me, as long as somebody understands what they’re getting into and respects it, that’s all that matters."

Obviously, this is surprising for a 27-year-old professional athlete in the year of 2019, but it also reveals something else about Lockett: He's is far and away the disciplined dude in the NFL. Staying at home as a middle linebacker on the read option is tough, but this is another level. Plus, if the mind of celibate George Costanza is any indication , Lockett's ability to breakdown coverages should be damn near unrivaled.

All joking aside, though, it's good to see that NFL players don't feel culturally obligated to act like multi-million dollar Marines at every second of every day anymore. Instead of posting deadlifts to IG and wearing watches that Russian oil barons can't afford during games, Lockett is writing poetry, addressing issues of mental health and probably studying a whole bunch of tape in order to keep his mind off, uh, other things. It's working too. Lockett currently leads the Seahawks in receiving, reeling in 30 balls for 323 yards and three TDs this season, including this Santonio Holmes-esque grab on last week's edition of Thursday Night Football:

Maybe Costanza was on to something after all...