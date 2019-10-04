Trending
STATS

Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett combined for NFL's "most improbable" completion, because football nerds say so

By
October 4, 2019

Football fans who don't root for the Rams got quite the treat on Thursday Night Football (so hot right now) as Russell Wilson put on an absolute show. Forget that his passer rating was only 151.8 (out of 158.3), because the Seahawks quarterback played a perfect game in taking down the defending NFC champs. And a newfangled stat makes his first of four touchdown tosses even more impressive.

A few weeks back, we brought you a new baseball stat called ERA on turf, which was we rightly ridiculed because A.) WTF, and B.) Lance Lynn led the majors with a minimum of 19 innings. Sick! But the NFL's Next Gen Stats have that one topped. Introducing IMPROBABLE COMPLETIONS. Yes, this is a real thing.

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes explains why he looked back at ref before big run

First, a look at the play in question, which anyone watching realized was out of this world without any number crunchers. So much so in fact that Troy Aikman questioned whether Wilson was trying to throw the ball away. And during the halftime show—when Fox wasn't promoting WWE—Terry Bradshaw AND Michael Strahan insisted that's what Wilson was doing. Meanwhile, if you watch the guy play on a weekly basis, you know this was planned. He was looking right at Tyler Lockett in the back of the end zone. And Russell Wilson is a freaking magician. Anyway, check it out for yourself:

Amazing. Now for the nerdery and I say that out of love, because I like stats as the next guy—especially when they pump up my man Russ, who is a national treasure. According to Next Gen Stats, that play only had a 6.3-percent chance of working, making it the MOST IMPROBABLE completion of the past two seasons in the NFL.

RELATED: Introducing the "Content Kings" of the NFL

OK then. . . Good stuff, guys. And good stuff, Russ. My 26-to-1 bet on you winning MVP is certainly looking a lot less IMPROBABLE after that performance. Although, a Patrick Mahomes injury would help. Not that I would ever root for that. I'm too good of a guy. But maybe the Chiefs should shut him down to save his energy for the playoffs? Just a thought. . .

Anyway, Next Gen Stats goes on to say a Ben Roethlisberger to Antonio Brown (Remember him?) connection is the most improbably completion in the NEXT GEN STATS ERA.

Don't argue. It's science.

RELATED: Your handy old-school baseball cliche primer

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
SC Top 10

Devils center Blake Coleman scores goal of the year, possibly the decade, maybe even the...

7 hours ago
Rahm Rage

This Jon Rahm stare down would get him suspended at least one year from the Korean Tour

October 4, 2019
Weird Golf News

Florida man beats mechanic with golf club for fixing car too slow, because Florida man

October 4, 2019
Cool Story, Troy

Troy Aikman continues year of the roast by crapping on Cooper Kupp's dad on live television

October 4, 2019
Twitter Heroes

PGA Tour's Twitter King absolutely destroys Twitter troll after bad round

October 4, 2019
Legends Never Die

Chipper Jones (Yep, that Chipper Jones) made the play of Game 1 between the Braves and...

October 4, 2019
POW, right in the kisser

Milan Lucic wasted absolutely no time beating somebody's face in, remains the NHL's last real...

October 4, 2019
Hot Starts

Rangers player takes digger during player introductions, kicks off season in style

October 4, 2019
STATS

Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett combined for NFL's "most improbable" completion, because say...

October 4, 2019
Great, Just Great

Buy your holiday scotch now, because it's about to get A LOT more expensive

October 3, 2019
Barry

This footage of Barry Sanders throwing down in 1991 proves he's humanity's all-time GOAT

October 3, 2019
Worthy Causes

Where can we buy one of these "Free Bio Kim" hats that Kevin Na's caddie is wearing at the...

October 3, 2019
Cheat Codes

Patrick Mahomes explains why he looked back at ref before big run, remains NFL's most good...

October 3, 2019
Worlds Colliding

Cardi B explains why she plans to name her next album "Tiger Woods" (Seriously, this is...

October 3, 2019
Rub Some Dirt On It

Senators defenseman miraculously stops potential Auston Matthews hat trick, gets face full of...

October 3, 2019
Kids These Days

16-year-old Barcelona star Ansu Fati misses Champions League clash due to growing pains

October 2, 2019
Gambling

Our sure-thing, stone-cold lock, college football/golf cross-sport parlay of the week: Are we...

October 2, 2019
Johnny Being Johnny

Kevin Na's walk-in putts have nothing on Johnny Miller's amazingly badass no-look "walk-away"...

October 2, 2019
Related
The LoopDevils center Blake Coleman scores goal of the year…
Golf News & ToursPhil Mickelson's slicing shot from a gravel lie is …
Golf News & ToursCome for the 14-club challenge between the two Ryde…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection