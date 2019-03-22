Trending
Master of His Domain

Cam Newton takes page out of Costanza playbook, gives up sex to make "mind stronger"

By
2 hours ago
Carolina Panthers v New Orleans Saints
Sean Gardner

The offseason is a weird time for football players, who, as natural born extremists suddenly devoid of the only rudder they've had since the age of 13, tend to go off the deep end a little bit. They get arrested (gasp). They delete their Instagrams (double gasp). They do whatever it was Antonio Brown did to his facial hair (OH MY GOD). Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has a slightly different take on the offseason insanity, though. He's not out to party or jockey for an extra couple of million or announce he's transitioning to wide receiver to go play with Baker "Jesus" Mayfield. Instead he's giving up sex for a month in order to enhance his mental fortitude. Something tells us Cam's other big offseason initiative has been binge watching Seinfeld.

Newton made the revelation on The Late Late Show with James Corden this week saying, “In March — I hope this is an adult crowd, it looks like it is — no climax....It makes my mind stronger. So when the season comes around, I say if I did those things, I’m mentally stronger."

As George Costanza himself demonstrated on several occasions over the years, the call of carnal pleasure—including but by no means limited to mid-coitus pastrami—is always too powerful, but then again, Newton does possesses something ol' Georgie boy never did: A spine.

RELATED: This Charlotte meteorologist has mastered all of Cam Newton's craziest looks

Of course, this could also just be a reflection of a broader cultural trend. Studies show that millennials are having less sex than any American generation in decades, and at 29 years young, Newton certainly qualifies. But our hunch is that the Panthers quarterback and Master of His Domain's real kink isn't Seinfeld, nor Rubik's Cubes, nor even funny hats, but deprivation. He did just go vegan after all...

Loading

View on Instagram

h/t Pro Football Talk

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Viral Videos

This "One Shining Moment" video of the Lakers disastrous season is perfect

an hour ago
Master of His Domain

Cam Newton takes page out of Costanza playbook, gives up sex to make "mind stronger"

2 hours ago
From Downtown

Steph Curry has the perfect reaction after making putt in office competition with Augusta...

15 hours ago
Team Bonding

Oklahoma men's golf team plays an epic golf prank on one of its own

20 hours ago
There's Hope For Us Yet

The first photos and details of that PBR whiskey are here and we are suddenly very thirsty

20 hours ago
Shenanigans

Joel Dahmen has already won the 'Spring Break' portion of the Valspar Championship with this...

21 hours ago
Operative Word: Madness

The line at this Las Vegas sportsbook an hour before March Madness tipoff has to be seen to be...

a day ago
Great Guys

Kevin Durant meets random dad in elevator, then shows up to guy's hotel room with pizzas in...

a day ago
Great Odin's Raven!

Ron Burgundy will call Kings-Sharks on Thursday night. Next stop Augusta National?

March 21, 2019
USA! USA!

George W. Bush makes his very first hole-in-one at Trinity Forest Golf Club—at age 72

March 20, 2019
Can't Stop, Won't Stop

Golf hardos won't let Houston-area chemical fire keep them from a productive range sesh

March 20, 2019
March Madnezz 2019

The Loop's not-so-expert 2019 March Madness bracket

March 20, 2019
New Yawk's Numbah 1

Caller says that Mighty Ducks character could play well in NCAA Tournament, Mike Francesa has...

March 20, 2019
Daggers

The Sacramento Kings, a 3.5-point favorite, led by 25 points in the fourth quarter. They lost

March 20, 2019
Let the legend grow

It’s junior phenom Akshay Bhatia’s first PGA Tour start and he’s already talking trash to tour...

March 20, 2019
Spring

10 things to remember when playing golf for the first time in 2019

March 19, 2019
Nightmare Fuel

Bill Belichick wearing an Alabama shirt is the most terrifying image you'll see today

March 19, 2019
Sweet Home Florida

Minor league baseball team to host 'Florida Man Night', will break new law every inning

March 19, 2019
Related
The LoopPhiladelphia is bracing for apocalypse on Sunday - …
The LoopHilarious Nick Foles/'Star Wars' mash-up gives Phil…
The LoopThis story about the Browns accidentally projecting…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection