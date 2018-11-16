This Charlotte meteorologist has mastered all of Cam Newton's craziest looks

When it comes to press conference drip, nobody's got it like Cam Newton . The Panthers quarterback is known almost as much for his post-game swag as his MVP award (you forgot he had one of those, didn't you?), making the truly absurd look almost reasonable on a weekly basis. But what would it be like if Cam were just an average, milquetoast dude and still wore shit like this?

Pinterest Taylor Hill

Well thanks to Fox 46 meteorologist Nick Kosir—who has dedicated his non-doppler watching life to matching Newton look for look—we finally have the answer.

Oh wait, he's still going.

Ignoring questions of how Kosir has the time, money, and energy for all of this—all of my socks look like Swiss cheese and I'm about to wear the same sweater for the third Thanksgiving running—we have to give credit where credit is due. Kosir, who is a self-described "theater kid" and loves to "put on a costume and play a character," does a damn good job copping Newton's singular swag. Sure, if you saw the guy dressed like this at Starbucks sans the Newton side by side, you'd be snapping pics to roast later with your buddies, but I guess that's what being a 6' 5" colossus-adonis multi-millionaire will do for ya.