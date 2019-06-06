Trending
If You Don't Have Anything Nice to Say...

Toronto Raptors fans attempting to talk trash prove Canada is too nice for its own good

By
4 hours ago

Canada is new to this NBA Finals thing. Until 2019, our upstairs neighbor had never hosted a single NBA Finals game, whether in Toronto or Vancouver or [checks notes] actually that's about it. They have a lot to learn, from advanced concepts like courtside celebrity conduct to American sports staples like trash talk, but the latter, in particular, is proving to be a tricky fit for the notoriously nice nation. Just ask Jimmy Kimmel, who found out the hard way on Wednesday, taking to the streets of Toronto to solicit some sick burns from the good, pure folk of Ontario. Viewer discretion is NOT advised.

RELATED: New Balance trolls Warriors fans with fantastic Kawhi Leonard billboard on Oakland highway

Despite the antics of their famous Americanized superfan, it looks like the Raptors faithful still have a lot to learn. The first four subjects decline to provide any sort of criticism whatsoever, before friend of the planet #5 manages to force out "If they wan't to win, they'll have to play better than us. That's all I can say." Things don't get too much better after that, with classic fare like "You're losing tonight!?" and "Golden State ain't so Golden anymore, huh?" more or less painting the picture. Eventually an older woman manages to squeak out "Go to [whispers] hell" before immediately walking it back, saying "No I don't mean that, I just mean I hope you don't win." So much for that competitive fire...

Hell, even the Canadian Open galleries have shown up to Hamilton GC with their manners polished to a fine sheen...

No matter how polite these Raptors fans may seem, however, something tells us you'd hear a slightly different tune if the Bruins came to town for Game 7 of an Eastern Conference Finals. Just a hunch...

MORE FROM THE LOOP
If You Don't Have Anything Nice to Say...

Toronto Raptors fans attempting to talk trash prove Canada is too nice for its own good

4 hours ago
Boston Strong

Julian Edelman shows up to practice in Bruins jersey, sparks mass projectile vomit pandemic

6 hours ago
Meet The Mess

Mets manager Mickey Callaway reaches new low, asks radio host if star player should in Home...

8 hours ago
2019 Canadian Open

To the surprise of no one, the Swedes dominate Canadian Open hockey net challenge

8 hours ago
Ayeee O

Suave Steve Kerr turns innocent sideline interview into steamy double entendre

10 hours ago
2019 Canadian Open

What PGA Tour pros would look like if they played in the NHL instead

June 5, 2019
History, At Pebble Beach!

Phil Mickelson makes hole-in-one in Jim Nantz's backyard at Pebble Beach, drops the mic/club...

June 5, 2019
Boo Hoo

Poor old Yankees get hosed by worst ball call in recent MLB history

June 5, 2019
GTFO

No one has ever wanted a free baseball less than this Chicago Cubs fan

June 5, 2019
Smell Ya Later

Microsoft's new XBOX body wash is the most powerful pheromone on earth

June 5, 2019
The Grind

Tour pros reenact Seinfeld, Tiger Woods twists the knife on his ex (coach), and the longest...

June 4, 2019
The Chirp Gawd

Sean Avery's NSFW Instagram stories have not disappointed during the Stanley Cup Finals

June 4, 2019
F-Bombs Away

Dodgers ace Walker Buehler tells batter to "sit the f—k down," is our new favorite athlete

June 4, 2019
Phenoms

Watch this kid somehow replicate Matthew Wolff's swing ... in front of Matthew Wolff

June 4, 2019
Money Talks

Jeopardy!'s James Holzhauer made more on the show than these PGA Tour pros have all year

June 4, 2019
Team Bonding

Golden Tate praises Eli Manning, then daggers the QB about taking money off him on the golf...

June 4, 2019
The Drake Curse

Even Jeopardy! firebrand James Holzhauer is dragging Drake now

June 3, 2019
Spoilertown, USA

An apparently MASSIVE Jeopardy! spoiler has leaked, plunging America into darkness

June 3, 2019
Related
MagazineHelp for battling the sun - Golf Digest
Golf News & ToursThese UV photos show the sun's dramatic effects on …
MagazineWe're in trouble: Skin cancer is on the rise, and n…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection