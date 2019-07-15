T.J. Oshie funnels beer at American Century Championship, continues proud tradition of Caps' offseason boozing

After the Washington Capitals won the Stanley Cup last summer, they spent the next several weeks attempting to drink the planet dry. Alexander Ovechkin was the chief binge-ologist , but the whole team did their part, sipping, slurping, slugging, and chugging through perhaps the single most protracted championship celebration in professional sports history. This year, the Caps didn't win the Stanley Cup—that honor went instead to the St. Louis Blues—but that didn't stop T.J. Oshie from keeping the party going at the American Century Championship this weekend, where he put on a beer bong clinic for the gallery's adoring iPhone cameras. Bottoms up, Captain America.

Needless to say, it's not Oshie first rodeo with a funnel, nor was it his first at the American Century Championship, where we spoke to him last year about his knuckle-puck swing and whether playing in front of a gallery or an Olympic penalty shootout was more nerve-wracking.

"Oh definitely playing in front of a gallery," he told us. "The first time out here a few years ago, I played with [Jeremy] Roenick and [Joe] Sakic, and my hands were shaking so bad, I couldn’t even fill out Joe’s scorecard until like the fourth hole."

So maybe Oshie was trying to take the edge off. Maybe's he's still celebrating. Who knows. But when the dust (and suds) finally settled, Oshie finished 51st, sandwiched between fellow beer connoisseur Golden Tate and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who happened to make the news for a hell of a lot more than chugging a cold one this weekend.