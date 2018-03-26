Trending
America

Here's Golden Tate snagging a beer from long distance and chugging it in an American flag outfit

By
an hour ago

According to Gallup, the public's confidence in American institutions has never been lower. Just open a newspaper and you'll understand why. Actually you can't because newspapers don't exist anymore, which perhaps proves our point: Uncle Sam's been taken to the cleaners as of late.

However, for those losing hope in the probity of the red, white and blue, turn up the Bruce Springsteen while feasting you eyes upon Detroit Lions receiver Golden Tate's inspirational act, one that puts the Gettysburg Address and the Crossing of the Delaware to shame.

Yep, that's Tate hauling in a Hail Mary beer toss, stoically toasting his newfound friends and proceeding to chug that goodness down, all while wrapped in Old Glory herself.

Are we advocating for Tate to get his own statue for his triumph? Well, Rocky Balboa got one, and he's not even real. May we erect a memorial in his honor, one that shines as bright as Tate's example in this time of darkness.

WATCH: THE LOOP VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Eyes on the Road

Dear Shaq, please stop Instagramming while driving

an hour ago
America

Here's Golden Tate snagging a beer from long distance and chugging it in an American flag...

an hour ago
To Infinity And Beyond

Adorable flat-earth rocket "scientist" sort of launches his first big "spaceship"

3 hours ago
Alright, Alright, Alright

The busiest man at the Match Play was Matthew McConaughey, and we don't know why

16 hours ago
King James

LeBron James may have ended two lives with his latest posterizing dunk

a day ago
March Madness

Many people are saying Florida State quit on Saturday night against Michigan

March 25, 2018
Practice Makes Perfect

Watch multitasking dad work on short game while holding young daughter

March 24, 2018
College Football

This fan email regarding the Tennessee Volunteers' infamous coaching search is gold

March 23, 2018
MLB

The Phillies-Tigers Spring Training game was a full-on bean-fest, complete with multiple

March 23, 2018
Rare Moves

NCAA stunningly gets something right, amends elbow brace rule for Purdue's Isaac Haas

March 23, 2018
NBA

The Memphis Grizzlies took tanking to a new level with 61-point loss

March 23, 2018
Don't Mess With the Zlatan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic—the biggest ego in sports—announces MLS arrival with ridiculous LA Times ad

March 23, 2018
2018 March Madness

Loyola-Chicago’s adorable 98-year-old team captain Sister Jean continues to win March Madness

March 22, 2018
Rich Guy Problems

Russell Crowe's "divorce auction" looks like the rager of the year

March 22, 2018
Save This Man

Watch husband rethink entire marriage as wife repeatedly belts out Alanis Morissette songs

March 22, 2018
Tough Crowd

MLB players finding out their rating in "The Show" made for some pretty great reactions

March 22, 2018
Watch Your Fingers

Victor Hedman's pre-game ritual is a ridiculous game of Fiver Finger Fillet

March 22, 2018
Gambling

How to bet on golf in Las Vegas and not look like an idiot

March 22, 2018
Related
The LoopHappy 33rd Birthday to CDs, which are all now shove…
Golf News & ToursWatch John Daly make a hole-in-one at the Chubb Cla…
The LoopIs this the preferred divot pattern for the driving…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection