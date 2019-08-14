Trending
Tigers outfielders collide, ball bounces off them and over fence, further proof they are MLB's real worst team

We've done quite a bit of crapping on the Baltimore Orioles in the past week, and rightfully so. The organization has reached a different level of depressing, a level that's included an absolute shellacking at the hands of the New York Yankees, their star player trying to fight the manager in the dugout and their outfielders getting hit in the head with the ball while attempting to make diving catches. "Sad" might be too kind of a word to describe Baltimore's season.

And yet, the O's are not the worst team in the MLB, not by a long shot. That designation belongs to the Detroit Tigers, who, at a horrific 35-81, are two full games worse than Baltimore, though they have the same amount of losses. Let's be honest, they both stink, but the Tigers outfield outdid the Orioles outfield on Tuesday night with the new most embarrassing play of the year in the MLB (Baltimore held the crown for almost three full months).

In the top of the ninth, with the Tigers in full "let's just get this the hell over with" mode, Seattle's Kyle Seager stepped to the plate having already hit two homers on the night. With a runner on third, two outs and a 2-1 count, Seager skied one to deep left center, but not deep enough to accomplish a rare feat: hitting three homers in one game. However, Tigers left fielder Brandon Dixon and center fielder Niko Goodrum, each intent on being a part of history, helped Seager in his quest for a career night. Watch if you dare:

That hurt to watch in more ways than one. Ladies and gentlemen, your 2019 Detroit Tigers, in one picture:

RELATED: Chicago Cubs railroaded by the most wonderfully terrible strike call of the MLB season

