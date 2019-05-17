The Baltimore Orioles infield made one of the most embarrassing plays in baseball history

Trending
The Baltimore Orioles stink. Baseball fans know this. Even Orioles fans like one of my co-workers who shall remain nameless to save him more embarrassment knows this. And certainly, Las Vegas knows this, which is why Vegas set their over/under for wins this season at 59.5. That means they could lose 100 games and still hit the over!

At least, the Orioles are (slightly) ahead of pace to beat their pathetic total of 47 wins last season. But with a record of 14 and 29 so far this season, you have to be feeling pretty confident right now if you bet on the under—especially with boneheaded plays like what happened during Thursday's loss to the Cleveland Indians.

It started with a Jason Kipnis grounder that should have resulted in an inning-ending double play. Instead, Baltimore botched it so badly that no outs were recorded and a run scored. Seriously, this is Little League stuff right here. Check it out:

Wow. All that's needed to complete the clip is to dub Yakety Sax over it.

Anyway, the Indians scored five runs in the frame and won 14-7. So give the Orioles fans in your life a hug an extra hug today.

