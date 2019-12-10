Trending
Well Played

Tiger Woods waited nearly 20 years to get revenge on a caddie for trash-talking him at the Presidents Cup

By
2 hours ago

Tiger Woods has proven time and time again to be a patient golfer on the course. Apparently, that discipline extends to trash-talking as well.

On Wednesday, after waiting nearly 20 years, Woods finally jabbed back at caddie Paul Tesori for something that happened at the 2000 Presidents Cup. Webb Simpson's current caddie was on Vijay Singh's bag at the time and infamously wore a hat that read "TIGER WHO?" ahead of Singh's Sunday singles match against Woods.

RELATED: Tiger Woods outdrives Justin Thomas, lets him know about it

Tiger had the last laugh that day, beating Singh 2&1 in the American victory at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. And now, two decades later, Woods and Tesori shared a laugh over these hats provided to the U.S. team by its captain.

OK, so it's not so much trash-talking as it is trash-writing—and Tesori and Woods made up long ago—but still, that's pretty good. And that's quite a long time to wait. Hey, revenge is a dish best served cold. Even if it's freezing cold.

PODCAST: Paul Tesori on how he cost his boss more than $5 million

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM GOLF DIGEST

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Well Played

Tiger Woods waited nearly 20 years to get revenge on a caddie for trash-talking him at the Cup

2 hours ago
Time Is A Flat Circle

Here's a video of Zack Greinke taking longer than the Kentucky Derby to throw a damn pitch

3 hours ago
Sound Up

Phil "The Thrill" Rivers delivers soundbite of the NFL season

5 hours ago
The Grind

Patrick Reed gets ripped for rules controversy, Presidents Cup couples get fancy, and Rickie a...

7 hours ago
Droppin' Bombs

Nemanja Bjelica drops game-winning tre and interview f-bomb to cap eventful evening

8 hours ago
Bum Raps

Cowboys kicker Brett Maher cut after spending morning with sick kids

December 9, 2019
Monday Superlatives

The Milwaukee Bucks will either be legends or tragic figures in 2020, with no in between

December 9, 2019
Lane Train

Lane Kiffin recalls getting fired from USC on the tarmac with perfect self-own during press...

December 9, 2019
Everybody Settle Down

The entire Staples Center landed on the naughty list on Sunday night

December 9, 2019
Hope Hurts the Most

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: The final four

December 9, 2019
Big Man On Campus

Man has Lane Kiffin hold his baby, tells him 'getchu a burner phone,' is our college football...

December 9, 2019
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Jameis Winston is the worst best quarterback in the NFL

December 9, 2019
Like Father...

Of course you want to watch Little John Daly walk in a birdie putt from DEEP at the PNC...

December 8, 2019
Eye Candy

Once again, the Army-Navy game will be the most beautiful college football game of the year

December 6, 2019
Tiger Watch

Tiger Woods rolls up to Friday tee time in a golf cart, still manages to look cool

December 6, 2019
Hot Stove SZN

Rays ace Blake Snell reacts to Tommy Pham trade during a live stream in the most real and way...

December 6, 2019
You Can Be My Hero, Baby

Kyle Larson's wife shotguns Busch tallboy at NASCAR Awards, becomes instant legend

December 6, 2019
The Most Excruciating Time of the Year

Ranking the sickest, sappiest, all-around worst holiday commercials of 2019

December 5, 2019
Related
The LoopTiger Woods waited nearly 20 years to get revenge o…
The LoopHere's a video of Zack Greinke taking longer than t…
Golf News & ToursPresidents Cup 2019: Justin Thomas doesn't care who…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved