Tiger Woods waited nearly 20 years to get revenge on a caddie for trash-talking him at the Presidents Cup

Tiger Woods has proven time and time again to be a patient golfer on the course. Apparently, that discipline extends to trash-talking as well.

On Wednesday, after waiting nearly 20 years, Woods finally jabbed back at caddie Paul Tesori for something that happened at the 2000 Presidents Cup. Webb Simpson's current caddie was on Vijay Singh's bag at the time and infamously wore a hat that read "TIGER WHO?" ahead of Singh's Sunday singles match against Woods.

Tiger had the last laugh that day, beating Singh 2&1 in the American victory at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. And now, two decades later, Woods and Tesori shared a laugh over these hats provided to the U.S. team by its captain.

OK, so it's not so much trash-talking as it is trash-writing—and Tesori and Woods made up long ago—but still, that's pretty good. And that's quite a long time to wait. Hey, revenge is a dish best served cold. Even if it's freezing cold.

