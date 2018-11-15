Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson: Charles Barkley, Samuel L. Jackson to join Ernie Johnson on broadcasting team for The Match

Among the speculated but unannounced elements of The Match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson for $9 million was who would comprise the broadcast team on Turner Sports’ live coverage. That unknown was answered Thursday morning as the team that will call the action on Nov. 23 at 3 p.m. (eastern) was revealed.

Tiger’s buddy Charles Barkley, along with Samuel L. Jackson, will work as special guests of the pre-match coverage, and they’ll also contribute during select moments of the actual competition, according to event organizers. Long-time TNT Sports anchor Ernie Johnson will provide the play-by-play, and Peter Jacobson and Darren Clarke will offer their analysis as color commentators.

Current PGA Tour pro Pat Perez, who like Mickelson and Woods grew up in California and competed against Tiger as a junior golfer, will also join the pre-match coverage with Bleacher Report’s Adam Lefkoe. LPGA star Natalie Gulbis and FOX and PGA Tour Live reporter Shane Bacon will provide reports from inside the ropes.

It is now also confirmed that Tiger's and Phil's caddies, assumed to be Joe LaCava and Tim Mickelson, will be mic'd up for the entire 18-hole match, so viewers will be able to listen in on banter throughout the round. Along with Phil and Tiger and their caddies mic'd, one of the more exciting parts will be the in-match side bets (presumably hefty) that will happen at Shadow Creek .

As had been previously reported , live coverage of The Match will be available via pay-per-view for $20 through Turner’s streaming platform B/R Live and AT&T’s DirecTV and U-verse. There will be a 4K HDR broadcast for $30 through AT&T. The pre-match show will be distributed for free through some of Bleacher Report’s social platforms. Though no public access will be given to The Match at Shadow Creek , a select group of VIPs will be invited by the MGM Resorts, which owns and operates Shadow Creek, ranked No. 26 on Golf Digest’s most recent 100 Greatest rankings. There will also be a pro-am for a select group associated with The Match.

