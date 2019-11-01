Trending
Trick or Tiger

Tiger Woods takes adorable photo with kid dressed up like him for Halloween

By
4 hours ago

Ever wonder what Tiger Woods dresses up as for Halloween? Well, apparently he goes as. . . Tiger Woods. The 15-time major champ goes all out for Christmas as "Mac Daddy Santa," but on Thursday he went with his standard off-course look. You know, the one where you can't tell if he's on his way or coming back from the gym. In other words, it's nothing exciting.

RELATED: Watch Tiger Woods nearly get taken out by a microphone in Japan

You know what is exciting, though? Going trick or treating and running into Tiger Woods. Even better? Going trick or treating dressed as Tiger Woods and running into Tiger Woods. As we saw with Freddie Freeman encountering a young lad dressed up as the Braves star, Woods also came across a kid dressed up as him (Apparently, this happened last year, but the photo spread on Friday). And of course, that led to an adorable photo.

Loading

View on Instagram

And I thought I was lucky as a kid when I came across a house handing out full-sized candy bars. But running into Tiger Woods and getting a picture with him?! That's a better haul than any pillowcase full of candy.

THE GRIND: Brooks Koepka's bold Halloween costume & Tiger's record-tying win

WATCH MORE LOOP VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Trick or Tiger

Tiger Woods takes adorable photo with kid dressed up like him for Halloween

4 hours ago
As Fate Would Have It

Kid dressed as Freddie Freeman runs into the real Freddie Freeman while trick-or-treating in...

6 hours ago
Heat Check

Damn, Jimmy Garoppolo definitely just shot his shot with Erin Andrews

8 hours ago
Laughing Stocks

Is Leonard Fournette giggling every time the Jets tackle him the new Kawhi laugh?

October 31, 2019
Fails

Houston TV station puts up the most obvious World Series graphic of all time

October 31, 2019
Monsters

If David Pollack really gives this stuff out on Halloween he should be locked in prison

October 31, 2019
King of Halloween

Punt, Pass, and Kick Andy Reid is the pinnacle of sports Halloween costumes

October 31, 2019
Get well soon, Steph

Stephen Curry's broken hand shakes up the celebrity golf circuit

October 31, 2019
Business = Booming

Don't freak out, but Americans have spent $490 million on pet costumes this year

October 30, 2019
Viral Videos

Austin Ekeler does one-handed pullups while he reads, might be the best multi-tasker ever

October 30, 2019
Memory Lane

If you think Game 7 of the World Series is going to be crazy, you should have been there for 8

October 30, 2019
Life Lessons

High school basketball coach posterizes his own player to the delight of his team

October 30, 2019
Gambling

Our sure-thing, stone-cold lock, college football/golf cross-sport parlay of the week: Making...

October 30, 2019
Euro Tour Shenanigans

Thomas Pieters becomes latest victim of Euro Tour's 'Chase The Ace' challenge, somehow doesn't...

October 29, 2019
Happy Birthday

The Bengals just benched Andy Dalton . . . on his birthday

October 29, 2019
Doppelgangers

Giant Jimmy Graham and tiny Packers athletic trainer unveil best Halloween buddy costume ever

October 29, 2019
The Grind

Tiger Woods’ record-tying win, Brooks Koepka’s bold Halloween costume, and the craziest tee in...

October 29, 2019
Hope Hurts the Most

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: The Folding Irish

October 28, 2019
Related
Golf InstructionThree reasons why Tiger Woods’ post-surgery swing i…
Golf News & ToursHarry Higgs has hilarious post-round plans in Bermu…
Golf News & ToursSmylie Kaufman shoots his best score in nearly two …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved