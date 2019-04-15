Tiger Woods listed as the Vegas favorite to win the PGA Championship and the 2020 Masters

Tiger Woods cost sportsbooks all over the world a lot of money with his Masters win on Sunday. But if he wins again at Augusta National next year, or at this year's next major, it won't bring bettors nearly as good of a return.

Hours after Woods slipped on the green jacket for a fifth time in his illustrious career, Westgate Las Vegas Superbook had already released the odds for the 2020 Masters. And it's probably not a surprise to learn that Woods, who will be 44 next April, has opened as an 8-to-1 favorite.

Dustin Johnson, one of three players who finished a shot behind Woods on Sunday, and Rory McIlroy are listed next at 12/1. They are followed by Jordan Spieth (14/1), and Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose, and Rickie Fowler at 16/1.

Woods was as low as a 10-to-1 favorite following his win at the 2018 Tour Championship, but by the week before the Masters, he'd been downgraded to 14 to 1 at Westgate and lower elsewhere. I know because I put $20 on him at FanDuel. Cha-ching!

After a nearly 11-year drought in majors, Woods will try to make it two in a row at the PGA Championship in May. And following major victory No. 15, Woods will also be an 8-to-1 favorite at Bethpage Black.

Johnson is next at 10/1, followed by Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas at 12/1. Reigning champ Brooks Koepka is next at 14/1.

Only once has Woods won the first two majors in a season. That happened in 2002 when he won the Masters and the U.S. Open. And where was that U.S. Open contested? That's right, Bethpage Black.

