Golf Digest Podcastan hour ago

Masters 2019: Where does Tiger Woods' comeback win rank among the greatest moments in sports history?

By
The Masters - Final Round
Kevin C. Cox(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Among other things this week, Tiger Woods survived an incredible leader board, Sunday Masters pressure, and even a scary brush with a security guard on Friday to claim his 15th career major. But obviously, that's just the beginning of the story.

RELATED: Tiger Woods adds to his legend with fifth Masters win

What made Woods' latest win so compelling was how much he's gone through in the nearly 11 years since his previous major triumph. The back surgeries. The knee surgeries. The scandals (Yes, multiple). And even a battle with the yips. So how did this incredible champion overcome it all to summon such a thrilling performance?

"Well, you never give up," Woods said after slipping on the green jacket as a winner for the first time in 14 years. "That's a given. You always fight. Just giving up's never in the equation."

RELATED: Tiger Woods reveals one place he plans to take the green jacket

What's also a given is that Woods' win is one of the greatest moments in sports history. But where does it rank with moments like "The Miracle on Ice" or Jack Nicklaus' win at Augusta National in 1986? A couple hours removed from witnessing history, Sam Weinman, Ryan Herrington, Keely Levins and myself tried to assess Sunday's triumph—and tried to put into words what we just witnessed. Please have a listen:

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods listed as the Vegas favorite to win the…
Golf News & ToursMasters 2019: Watch Tiger Woods make a ridiculous b…
Golf News & ToursMasters 2019: Tiger Woods hints at the special plac…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection