Masters 2019: Tiger Woods hints at the special place he plans to take his green jacket

AUGUSTA, Ga. — As if the fame and fortune that come with winning the Masters isn't enough, the champ gets to remind everyone else he won for the next 12 months by taking the green jacket off Augusta National Golf Club property. And you never know where you'll see the coveted coat turn up.

RELATED: Tiger Woods explains why he was chewing gum so much at Augusta

In recent years, Phil Mickelson donned his while picking up doughnuts at a Krispy Kreme drive-thru, Danny Willett wore it to Wimbledon, and Sergio Garcia danced in it at his own wedding reception. And now we know at least one place where Tiger Woods will wear it after winning his fifth Masters on Sunday .

"I'm excited about show‑and‑tell at school," Woods said to close out his lengthy post-round press conference while his kids, Sam and Charlie, sat in the back of the room.

Before that, Woods was asked several questions about the significance of winning a major in front of both of them for the first time. Woods' last major win came at the 2008 U.S. Open when Sam was still an infant.

"I think that ‑‑ I think ‑‑ well, I hope, I hope they are proud of me," Woods said. "I hope they are proud of their dad. So I've been very blessed to have two great kids, and just to have them here to see this and witness this, you know, I've tried to describe ‑‑ they have never been to Augusta National, so try and describe the slopes and everything. I said, this is a pretty unique event. This is very special. Really hope you guys are able to come. So it all worked out and here they are."

He won't have to describe what the green jacket is like to them anymore, either. And now it sounds like their friends will find out what it's like in person, too. We're guessing there won't be many kids staying home from school that day.

RELATED: 15 stats that put Tiger Woods' win into historical context