Trending
Gambling Effect

Masters 2019: Tiger Woods costs sportsbooks millions in payouts with historic victory at Augusta National

By
40 minutes ago
The Masters - Final Round
Andrew RedingtonAUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Tiger Woods of the United States celebrates with the Masters Trophy during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods' historic 15th major championship will reverberate around the sports world for years to come. The effect of Tiger's win on sportsbooks, though, will have more of an immediate effect—as the reported payouts on Tiger Woods bets were massive.

The biggest individual payout will be the William Hill sportsbook in Nevada, which paid out $1.2 million to a bettor who made a $85,000 wager on Tuesday. It was the largest payout on a futures bet in William Hill U.S. history, William Hill confirmed. The sportsbook declined to identify the lucky bettor when contacted on Sunday. When Golf Digest spoke with William Hill Director of Trading Nick Bogdanovich on Tuesday evening, he told us the heavy-handed bettor wasn't a regular, and it was likely a first-time customer.

“It’s great to see Tiger back. It’s a painful day for William Hill—our biggest golf loss ever—but a great day for golf,” Bogdanovich told Action Network's Darren Rovell on Sunday.

Other sportsbooks felt similar effects. FanDuel Group says it will pay out more than $3 million to customers who either played its $1-million daily-fantasy contest (a promo before the event promised to refund players' $15 entry fees) and its sportsbooks in both mobile wagering and in-person, where FanDuel had more than $1 million liability, as Tiger was the most popular player taken.

DraftKings had a creative promo before Sunday's final round—offering an odds boost on Tiger's outright odds, boosting it from 3-1 to 10-1. More than $1.5 million in total will be paid out to DraftKings customers, calling the promo its most one since the sportsbook went live in New Jersey last summer. Some lucky bettors even got an odds-boost on Tiger, when his odds dropped to 7-1 during the round, so they got him at 15-1.

“The Tiger effect is real,” said Mike Raffensperger, chief marketing officer for FanDuel Group. “Tiger's historic win today has cemented him as one of the most iconic figures in sports and we congratulate him on his tremendous achievement. We're even happier for our customers who today have over three million reasons to believe there are more ways to win on FanDuel!"

Of course, that's just the reporting from three sportsbooks. We're sure the number is in the tens of millions for how much sportsbooks collectively lost. Don't feel too bad for them—they collected on all the wagers on every other golfer. But for anybody wagering on Tiger Woods, they were rewarded for their faith in him.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Tiger Watch

Masters 2019: Tiger Woods explains why he was chewing gum so much at Augusta National

14 minutes ago
Gambling Effect

Masters 2019: Tiger Woods costs sportsbooks millions in payouts with historic victory at...

40 minutes ago
Tiger Tweets

Masters 2019: Sports world pours in tributes to Tiger Woods in wake of historic Masters title

an hour ago
Just Do It

Masters 2019: This Nike ad commemorating Tiger's win will hit you in every feel imaginable

2 hours ago
GOAT

Masters 2019: Watch Tiger Woods' near ace at the par-3 16th hole (with Michael Phelps looking...

3 hours ago
Masters impact

Masters 2019: Of course Steph Curry changed his Sunday schedule—even during the NBA watch the...

8 hours ago
'Golf is coming'

Masters 2019: The Masters Twitter account just dropped the best Masters/Game of Thrones hybrid...

20 hours ago
Major Odds

Masters 2019 odds: What kind of chances do oddsmakers give Tiger Woods tomorrow?

20 hours ago
Random Daggers

Masters 2019: Phil Mickelson daggered Matt Kuchar in a hilarious video filmed while he drove...

April 13, 2019
Effortless

Manny Machado reminded the world just how ridiculously easy baseball is for him with this...

April 13, 2019
Utter Chaos

Masters 2019: Tiger Woods almost has ankle taken out by slipping security guard, makes birdie

April 12, 2019
Balloons? Really?

Masters 2019: The routine Jason Day goes through to get his back ready to play golf is insane

April 12, 2019
Black Magic

Magic golf ball defies gravity, has entire internet debating whether or not it's a hoax

April 12, 2019
Detention Forever

Florida high schooler attempts to RKO principal, gets promptly arrested

April 12, 2019
Extreme fandom

Masters 2019: If Tiger Woods wins, this couple's signed contract involving the name of their...

April 11, 2019
When COR Goes Wrong

Masters 2019: Bryson DeChambeau gets robbed of epic eagle by the flagstick at the 18th hole...

April 11, 2019
Tiger Watch

Masters 2019: Tiger Woods' gum chewing at Augusta National sent Twitter into a tizzy

April 11, 2019
Nightmare Fuel

Masters 2019: The scariest thing at Augusta National is this squirrel-devouring rat snake

April 11, 2019
Related
The LoopMasters 2019: Someone bet $85,000 on Tiger Woods wi…
The LoopPGA Championship 2018: Brooks Koepka listed as Vega…
The LoopMasters 2019: If Tiger Woods wins his fifth green j…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection