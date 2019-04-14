Trending
Tiger Tweets

Masters 2019: Sports world pours in tributes to Tiger Woods in wake of historic Masters title

By
an hour ago
Tiger Woods
Kevin C. Cox

Tiger Woods did it. He climbed back to the top of the mountain, completing what is arguably the greatest comeback story in the history of sports on Sunday at Augusta National. With a final-round 70, Woods won the 15th major championship of his career, as well as his fifth green jacket. He's now one green jacket shy of Jack Nicklaus' record total of six, and three majors shy of Nicklaus' all-time major record of 18. To say the sports world thought this was impossible not that long ago is the understatement of the century.

RELATED: This Nike ad commemorating Tiger's win will hit you in every feel imaginable

But everyone couldn't be happier to be wrong. Woods' victory has yielded congratulations from sports figures, political figures, pop culture figures and everyone else you can think of on social media, all of them offering their tribute to the 43-year-old. During a time when folks can't seem to agree on anything, literally everyone and their mother is thrilled for the 15-time major winner. Here's a sampling of the endless amount of social media reactions to Woods' win at the 83rd Masters.

RELATED: Watch Tiger Woods' melt-your-heart post-victory hug with his kids

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Tiger Watch

Masters 2019: Tiger Woods explains why he was chewing gum so much at Augusta National

14 minutes ago
Gambling Effect

Masters 2019: Tiger Woods costs sportsbooks millions in payouts with historic victory at...

40 minutes ago
Tiger Tweets

Masters 2019: Sports world pours in tributes to Tiger Woods in wake of historic Masters title

an hour ago
Just Do It

Masters 2019: This Nike ad commemorating Tiger's win will hit you in every feel imaginable

2 hours ago
GOAT

Masters 2019: Watch Tiger Woods' near ace at the par-3 16th hole (with Michael Phelps looking...

3 hours ago
Masters impact

Masters 2019: Of course Steph Curry changed his Sunday schedule—even during the NBA watch the...

8 hours ago
'Golf is coming'

Masters 2019: The Masters Twitter account just dropped the best Masters/Game of Thrones hybrid...

20 hours ago
Major Odds

Masters 2019 odds: What kind of chances do oddsmakers give Tiger Woods tomorrow?

20 hours ago
Random Daggers

Masters 2019: Phil Mickelson daggered Matt Kuchar in a hilarious video filmed while he drove...

April 13, 2019
Effortless

Manny Machado reminded the world just how ridiculously easy baseball is for him with this...

April 13, 2019
Utter Chaos

Masters 2019: Tiger Woods almost has ankle taken out by slipping security guard, makes birdie

April 12, 2019
Balloons? Really?

Masters 2019: The routine Jason Day goes through to get his back ready to play golf is insane

April 12, 2019
Black Magic

Magic golf ball defies gravity, has entire internet debating whether or not it's a hoax

April 12, 2019
Detention Forever

Florida high schooler attempts to RKO principal, gets promptly arrested

April 12, 2019
Extreme fandom

Masters 2019: If Tiger Woods wins, this couple's signed contract involving the name of their...

April 11, 2019
When COR Goes Wrong

Masters 2019: Bryson DeChambeau gets robbed of epic eagle by the flagstick at the 18th hole...

April 11, 2019
Tiger Watch

Masters 2019: Tiger Woods' gum chewing at Augusta National sent Twitter into a tizzy

April 11, 2019
Nightmare Fuel

Masters 2019: The scariest thing at Augusta National is this squirrel-devouring rat snake

April 11, 2019
Related
The LoopMasters 2019: Watch Tiger Woods' near ace at the pa…
The LoopMasters 2019: This Nike ad commemorating Tiger's wi…
The LoopMasters 2019: Tiger Woods almost has ankle taken ou…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection