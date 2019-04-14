AUGUSTA, Ga. — You’re a stoic golf fan, so you didn’t get choked up when Tiger Woods threw his fists in the air after claiming his monumental fifth Masters title on Sunday at Augusta National. That’s fine. Understood. But there’s no way you didn’t start begin to have your lip quiver when Woods walked off the 18th green and greeted his family.

We'll hang on … we all need a moment.

The hugs for his son, Charlie, and daughter, Sam, as well as his mother, Tida, and girlfriend, Erica Herman , were an emotional bookend to a similar moment 22 years, when Woods hugged his father and mother after walking off the 18th with his first green jacket victory. It was something not lost on Tiger himself as he described what it felt like on Sunday.

“It was pretty big embrace … to have my kids there. It’s come full circle,” Tiger said afterward. “My dad was here in ’97, now I’m the dad sharing it with my kids. I’m at a loss for words. … To see what it’s like to have their dad win a major championship, I hope it’s something they never forget.”

Amazingly, there was a chance that the family wasn’t all going to be together for Sunday’s final round. Woods explained that his daughter was in Florida the day before in a competition of her own. But Tiger managed to convince Sam that it was worth making the trip.

“To have my little boy, Charle, here, it’s just special to have him,” Woods said. “And Sam lost a state soccer tournament yesterday so I sort of convinced them You want to come up to watch the Masters? I was lucky to be able to win.”

We shouldn’t do this to you, now that you’re got your emotions under control. But here’s another pretty special moment from after the round.

Who knew it was going to be a full-Kleenex box day at Augusta.

