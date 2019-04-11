AUGUSTA, Ga. — If there’s one tournament in golf where how much the winner makes is truly ancillary to everything else that comes with claiming the title, it’s the Masters. The legacy of being one of the select golfers to own a green jacket—a space in the Champions locker room, a seat at the Champions dinner and a place in golf history—is worth more than the money that will be wired to your bank account come Monday.

Still, make no mistake about it, the man who shakes Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley’s hand in Butler Cabin on Sunday is going to make an awful lot of cash. The club has yet to release the specific purse that the 87 competitors are playing in 2019, but you can be sure it won’t be less than the $11 million that was divvied up a year ago, Patrick Reed earning $1.98 million for his effort. If recent trends hold up, the winner this week will likely make no less than $2 million.

Indeed, earlier this year the PGA Tour increased the purse at the Players Championship to a record $12.5 million (from $11 million in 2018), with the winner getting $2.25 million, the most ever for a PGA Tour-sanctioned event.

The USGA increased the purse at last year’s U.S. Open from $10 million to $12 million in 2017, with Brooks Koepka earning $2.16 million at Erin Hills and Shinnecock Hills.

RELATED: Our complete Masters viewer's guide

By comparison, here’s the payout for the other two men’s majors:

• Open Championship: $10.5 million total purse, $1.89 million to Francesco Molinari

• PGA Championship: $11 million total purse, $1.98 million to Brooks Koepka.

What’s interesting is to track the purse at the Masters over time. Here’s a breakdown of how much Augusta National paid out during various milestone wins in Masters history:

1934 (inaugural Masters): $5,000 total purse, $1,500 to Horton Smith

1937 (Byron Nelson’s first win): $5,000, $1,500 to Nelson

1946 (first purse increase): $10,000, $2,500 to Herman Keiser

1951 (Ben Hogan’s first win): $10,000, $3,000 to Hogan

1958 (Arnold Palmer’s first win): $60,500, $11,250 to Palmer

1963 (Jack Nicklaus’ first win): $94,000, $20,000 to Nicklaus

1975 (Nicklaus’ fifth win): $242,750, $40,000 to Nicklaus

1986 (Nicklaus’ sixth win): $785,000; $144,000 to Nicklaus

1997 (Woods’ first win): $2.7 million, $486,000 to Woods

2001 (Tiger slam): $5.6 million, $1.008 million to Woods (first time the winner won more than $1 million)

2005 (Tiger’s fourth win): $7 million, $1.26 million to Woods

2010 (Phil Mickleson’s third win): $7.5 million, $1.35 million

2015 (Jordan Spieth matches scoring record: $10 million, $1.8 million

Here's a breakdown of how much every player who made the cut made in 2018.

Win: Patrick Reed, $1,980,000

2: Rickie Fowler, $1,188,000

3: Jordan Spieth, $748,000

4: Jon Rahm, $528,000

T-5: Rory McIlroy, $386,375

T-5: Cameron Smith, $386,375

T-5: Henrik Stenson, $386,375

T-5: Bubba Watson, $386,375

9: Marc Leishman, $319,000

T-10: Tony Finau, $286,000

T-10: Dustin Johnson, $286,000

T-12: Charley Hoffman, $231,000

T-12: Louis Oosthuizen, $231,000

T-12: Justin Rose, $231,000

T-15: Paul Casey, $192,500

T-15: Russell Henley, $192,500

T-17: Tommy Fleetwood, $170,500

T-17: Justin Thomas, $170,500

19: Hideki Matsuyama, $154,000

T-20: Jason Day, $128,150

T-20: Francesco Molinari, $128,150

T-20: Webb Simpson, $128,150

T-20: Jimmy Walker, $128,150

T-24: Branden Grace, $93,775

T-24: Adam Hadwin, $93,775

T-24: Si Woo Kim, $93,775

T-24: Bernd Wiesberger, $93,775

T-28: Kevin Kisner, $76,450

T-28: Satoshi Kodaira, $76,450

T-28: Matt Kuchar $76,450

T-28: Ryan Moore, $76,450

T-32: Daniel Berger, $63,663

T-32: Haotong Li, $63,663

T-32: Adam Scott, $63,663

T-32: Tiger Woods, $63,663

T-36: Zach Johnson, $55,275

T-36: Phil Mickelson, $55,275

T-38: Rafa Cabrera-Bello, $46,200

T-38: Fred Couples, $46,200

T-38: Bryson DeChambeau, $46,200

T-38: Matthew Fitzpatrick, $46,200

T-38: Bernhard Langer, $46,200

T-38: Jhonattan Vegas, $46,200

T-44: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, $35,200

T-44: Brian Harman, $35,200

T-44: Tyrrell Hatton, $35,200

T-44: Ian Poulter, $35,200

48: Martin Kaymer, $30,140

49: Vijay Singh, $28,600

T-50: Doug Ghim, Amateur

T-50: Xander Schauffele, $27,720

52: Kyle Stanley, $27,060

53: Chez Reavie, $26,400

Explore Golf Digest All Access, with more than 30 video series to improve your game

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS