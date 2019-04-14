Masters 2019: This Nike ad commemorating Tiger's win will hit you in every feel imaginable

Despite the fact Nike got out of the hard goods business, and the fact they recently shut down their 600K-plus follow Nike Golf Twitter account, Sunday at Augusta National couldn't have been any better for the brand. The entire final group consisted of three Nike players, including one you may have heard of, Tiger Woods, who won his 15th career major and fifth green jacket in epic fashion. Afterwards, as he made his way to Butler Cabin, his son Charlie walked alongside him in a T-shirt that featured a gigantic Nike logo. You could practically hear the folks at Nike cha-chinging on the cash register over and over again.

RELATED: Watch Tiger's near ace at the 16th hole (with Michael Phelps looking on)

So it should come as no surprise that the swoosh had a commemorative ad ready to roll after the final putt dropped, capitalizing on this historic moment. The video, which Nike tweeted out with the caption "Never stop chasing your crazy dream #justdoit," will hit you in every feel imaginable. Enjoy, and have the tissues ready:

Yep, can't make a commercial any better than that. It's been a long time since that win at Torrey Pines in 2008, and this video not only captures the journey from then until now nicely, but it also captures his entire journey from when he was a child to now as well. And they did it all in 52 seconds, ending it perfectly with a young Woods stating "I'm gonna beat Jack Nicklaus." Two years ago, that was not only unlikely, but it was virtually impossible. His career was all but over, and just being able to walk again without feeling pain would have been a victory. Now, he's a 15-time major champion, putting him just three away from Jack Nicklaus' all-time record of 18. With Bethpage Black and Pebble Beach hosting the next two majors, two venues Woods has won majors at before, he's got a chance to get that much closer to the record in 2019.