Masters 2019: Watch Tiger Woods' near ace at the par-3 16th hole (with Michael Phelps looking on)

3 hours ago

If what's happening on Sunday at Augusta National feels surreal, that's because it is. Tiger Woods is on the verge of a fifth green jacket, and it may be all thanks to the shot of is life at the par-3 16th hole, a site that's featured a few highlights from Woods in his career.

After making a birdie at the par-5 15th to grab the solo lead at 13 under, Woods stepped to the tee with an 8 iron, just like he did in 2005, also with a one-shot lead at 13-under par. Then, you may recall, he pulled it badly and wound up chipping the next one in. This time he hit a beauty, maybe the shot of his career given the circumstances, and it nearly went in. Have a watch:

Un-freaking-real. The coolest part, aside from the fact that Tiger almost sent the place into a full-blown frenzy, was that legendary Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps was standing directly behind the tee box in the gallery. Here's a few photos and videos captured by viewers as CBS showed replays of Woods coaxing his ball to come back off the slope:

Apparently, there's enough room on the Augusta National for two GOATs. What a legendary moment at the 83rd Masters that I can't believe is real. Woods cleaned up the birdie putt to reach 14 under and give himself a two-shot lead with two to play.

RELATED: Someone bet $85,000 on Tiger Woods winning his fifth green jacket—and the payout would be historic

