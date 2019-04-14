Masters 2019: DraftKings offers bold Tiger Woods bet ahead of final round, could lose a LOT of money

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods' Masters odds hovered around 12 to 1 for months heading into this week's tournament. But despite playing his way into Sunday's final group at Augusta National , there's a sportsbook still offering a similar payout if Woods wins. That prompts a couple obvious questions:

1.) Does DraftKings know something everyone else doesn't?

Or. . .

2.) Is DraftKings crazy?!

According to the Action Network's Darren Rovell , DraftKings, already having taken 27 percent of its Masters wagers on Tiger, decided to tempt people into placing more big bets on the Big Cat. While Woods, who trails Francesco Molinari by two shots after 54 holes, was listed at +350 (Risk $100 to win $350), DraftKings moved that line to +1000 (10/1) late during Woods' third-round 67, which put him in contention to win his first major since 2008 and his first green jacket in 14 years.

RELATED: The five things Tiger Woods needs to do to win a fifth green jacket

And as of about an hour before Tiger tees off on Sunday that hadn't changed. Take a gander at these, um, odd odds:

If I had any money left after hitting up the Masters gift shop, I'd probably have to get in the mix on this. . .

While DraftKings could potentially get crushed by a Woods win, they're not the only sportsbook rooting against the 14-time major champ. Last week, William Hill took an $85,000 bet on Tiger at 14/1 , which would mean a $1.19 million payout for one mystery gambler. And Rovell reports FanDuel would lose more than $1 million just on refunds for its "Big Cat Cash Back" competition if Woods wins.

So no matter what unfolds in that final group on Sunday at Augusta, there are going to be a lot of people elsewhere feeling the heat as well.

RELATED: The weird reason Tiger Woods is playing in Sunday's final group