Tiger Woods in first interview since the Masters: "I don't think this will settle in for quite some time"

Since Tiger Woods won his fifth Masters title and first major championship in 11 years, we haven't heard from him—until now. There was a public sighting of the 15-time major champion wearing his green jacket at his restaurant in Jupiter last week, but other than that, Tiger has stayed incognito.

On Thursday, he finally emerged in an official setting, appearing in an extended interview with Henni Zuel of GOLFTV, the online streaming service that Woods has a content partnership with . Tiger discusses what life has been like since the Masters, which is pretty much what you'd expect. A couple rounds of golf with his son, Charlie, and taking his kids back and forth from school . "I haven't gone all out with any sort of situation. I really haven't done much, I know that sounds boring … I've just been home and letting everything thaw out and just trying to understand what I accomplished. But I haven't, I don't think, come to grips yet."

Tiger spent about 30 minutes talking on camera with GOLFTV, and many will want to watch the entire interview to hear Tiger talk about life post-Masters. Scroll all the way down for the link to watch the entire interview. GOLFTV also cut two 10-minute segments of the interview up here. Here's Tiger talking about his thoughts on the back nine on Sunday, where we were particularly compelled by his talk to himself as he walked from the 16th green to the 17th tee:

And here's Tiger reflecting more generally on the major title:

And the full interview:

This might be the last of Tiger we see before the PGA Championship. He has until 5 p.m. on Friday to commit to playing the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club, an event many presumed would be his post-Masters return. Yet given what Tiger said about how he hasn't done anything serious golf-wise since his Masters victory, perhaps he might wait until Bethpage to make his next appearance. Thankfully for Tiger Woods fans, we got to listen to him discuss the Masters title ahead of the PGA. Because Tiger withdrawal is a real thing.

