This video of a PGA Tour caddie cleaning up his dog's vomit is funnier than it sounds

If you're one of those people who gets an urge to throw up at the sight of seeing other people get the urge to throw up, you might want to look away now. If you can handle seeing such a thing, though, you're in for a treat.

RELATED: PGA Tour caddie has the perfect response for pairing with Tiger

PGA Tour caddie Brent Henley posted a funny video of him cleaning up his dog's vomit. Well, funny to those watching, in particular his older brother, Kip, another looper on tour. To the younger Henley, it was downright torture.

Brent tweeted "since I do not have children I've never changed a diaper or cleaned up vomit." The barf novice also tried Googling "dog vomit picker uppers" to no avail before bravely attempting the job himself. Here's how it went:

Poor guy. And here's how Kip, a father and grandfather, responded:

"If this smelled, I'd be dead," Brent says in the video. "It don't even stink, and it's this bad to me." Yeah, better keep this dude away from dirty diapers . . .

RELATED: This PGA Tour caddie handled being fired really, really well

