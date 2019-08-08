Trending
This PGA Tour caddie handled being fired by his player really, really well

Austin Cook and caddie Kip Henley during the 2019 Valspar Championship.
Cliff HawkinsAustin Cook and caddie Kip Henley during the 2019 Valspar Championship.

In the NFL, Black Monday comes the day after the final regular-season games and typically involves the firing of numerous head coaches. Apparently, golfers are a bit more patient when it comes to breaking up with their caddies.

RELATED: Golf's all-time biggest breakups

Three days after the conclusion of the Wyndham Championship, the final event before the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs, Kip Henley got the dreaded dismissal call from his boss, Austin Cook. But the veteran caddie who has looped for Brian Gay and Vijay Singh in the past handled this Black Wednesday really, really well with a series of tweets.

It's a shame because the two seemed like a great pair. They combined for Cook's breakthrough PGA Tour win at the 2017 RSM Classic and shared some fun moments, like when Kip pestered Austin this January about returning to the course while his wife was pregnant. But Cook, 28, finished only 130th on the FedEx Cup regular-season points list this season, just his second full season on tour, after finishing 38th last year while advancing to three postseason events.

Still, Kip seemed cool with what others might describe as a quick hook:

An accomplished player himself, he even went as far as to say he would have done the same thing:

So what's next for Kip?

Again, great attitude! This guy should be a life coach. Or maybe … crazy thought here … a PGA Tour caddie. Hang in there, Kip. You won't be unemployed for long.

RELATED: PGA Tour caddie had perfect reaction to being paired with Tiger Woods

